The Lows of Lady Gaga’s Life that Catapulted Her To Untouched Heights

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, professionally known as Lady Gaga, needless of any introduction, helms the music industry with her melodious tunes. The 35-year-old has not only had us shaking our legs to tunes like The Edge of Glory, Poker Face, Telephone, and many more iconic songs, but also has starred in a movie to showcase her acting abilities. In 2018, Gaga essayed the role of artist Ally in A Star is Born, which was critically acclaimed for her passionate performance. But the question- how often that has been shining in a spotlight is real? And Stefani has her share in these grim stories. The one that shaped her into who she is today.

The Bullies and sneaking Self-doubt

Lady Gaga’s fondness for music sprouted at a very tender age. Being prodigious, she learned piano at the age of four. And wrote her debut song when she was thirteen. Soon she began acting in school plays and performing at open mics too. But the journey was not smooth, time and again, she has to face bullies.

Her unique abilities were often unappreciated by her peers and young Gaga faced humiliation, taunts, and isolation. Her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, while getting candid reveals difficult times during the singer’s childhood. She recalls,

“Young Gaga went from a very happy and aspirational young girl to somebody that started to question her self-worth, to have doubts about herself.” In fact, there were Facebook groups named “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.” to compromise her well-being. As a fearless warrior, she didn’t let these noises dull her passion throughout. But consistent negativity surrounding her did take a toll occasionally.

She shares to Vogue “Whenever someone told me I wasn’t good enough throughout my career and life, I never let it break me. I promised myself that every time I heard ‘no,’ it would motivate me to work harder.”

Lady Gaga victim of #metoo

Gaga explicitly describes her past sexual assault to Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry on their Apple TV+ Docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

At the age of 19, Stefani was repeatedly raped by an unnamed producer. She tells,

“I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,’ And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music.”

She became pregnant after the repeated assault. She recalls turning in sick for weeks and weeks. And being locked away in a studio for over a month. The deep pain and numbness took over her body, even after years of this tragic incident. The trauma changed her for a lifetime and she was never the same person. She uses to scream and throw herself against the wall. The lasting effect of the incident has pushed her to PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). And her struggle to pull herself together continues.

The Beacon of Light

Despite the harrowing childhood, the singer has been actively hustling to bring a positive change worldwide. Being the victim of mental health issues, she and her mother philanthropically run a charity foundation, Born This Way. The purpose of which is to raise mental awareness.

Lady Gaga Stefani believes the mishaps have instilled in her a deeper understanding of all these sufferings. So that she can help others with familiar needs.