Knives Out, a murder mystery was one of the most successful films released in the year 2019. Almost had us reminiscing the stories knitted by famous mystery author Agatha Christie. A murder mystery genre, most of the time, neither barges out of fashion nor oversaturates. Not only the film bagged the audience’s love in magnitude but also was critically acclaimed for its clean story-telling, luxe cinematography, and amazing star cast.

Finally, the news of the sequel was out in March 2021. And from what we could collect, not one but two sequels are being pushed for the entertainment of the audience. So, it is a trilogy. Here is everything you need to know about Knives Out 2.

Where will the plot pivot?

Unlike the previous film, the story will not revolve around the Thrombey family. As the film is still in the pre-production stage, much of the plot details are not divulged. However, the film will trace the same line, where we will find the protagonist investigating another inexplicable crime. But this time taking place in Greece instead of New England. Detective Benoit Blanc will unearth the deepest secrets of another host of characters.

Who will be in the cast of Knives Out 2?

Akin to Knives Out, the second film in this franchise will not be short of a polished cast. Each one of them will shape the movie in their style and format. The pristine film will include a few of the refined actors in the film industry. To name some, Dave Bautista famed from Guardian of the Galaxy, Fight Club famed Edward Norton and Antebellum’s star Janelle Monáe.

Interestingly, Bautista spoke that he is extremely nervous about the movie, but claims that the script is brilliant. Undoubtedly, Daniel Craig will be joining the cast, reprising the same role of detective Benoit Blanc. Knives Out 2 Release.

Reportedly, as it is confirmed that none of Thombrey’s character is expected to return to the movie. Apparently, that chapter has met its conclusion. So, no more Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming movie of Rian Johnson.

Funnily enough, Jamie Lee Curtis took to her Instagram page to respond about the absence of the Thombrey family in the upcoming sequel. she says,

“To clear up any rumors, the family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future,”

To condense, the only thing that is going to be in parallelism with its previous iteration would be the Lead star himself, other than no deep ties can be expected.

Where to tune in to watch?

Due to unmatched times of pandemic, the production of the sequel has been plunged to June 2021. Which earlier was February 2020. Evidently, the release will likely be shifted to 2022. Perhaps around Thanksgiving. Unlike the first installment which was greenlit by Lionsgate, this one will be housed on the major streaming platform Netflix.