The Truth Behind Kingpin’s Including In Disney+ Hawkeye

Rumor has it that the Kingpin will arrive at the MCU in Disney+ Hawkeye. This adds to the probability of Daredevil’s return as well.

Hawkeye is a highly anticipated show this year. And with the rumour of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin’s appearance in the show, fans have been taken by a great surprise. The Kingpin was last seen in Netflix’s Daredevil. And his return is a clear sign that the Daredevil’s arrival is imminent.

Watch: Wilson Fisk | Kingpin (Daredevil)

Video Credits: ZedZee

Daredevil

Netflix cancelled Daredevil in 2018 after running for 3 seasons. Among those, the first and the third had Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin as Daredevil’s prime foe. Vincent D’Onofrio nailed the role and it is only natural to bring him back to play the character.

Moreover, for a long time now, Charlie Cox has been heavily rumoured to cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So it makes sense for Kingpin to arrive too, more so as both Hawkeye and the Spider-Man sequel will release around the same time i.e. late 2021.

So while the debate over whether Marvel’s TV shows are MCU canons or not continues, fans will get a taste of it in some way in the coming time.

How Kingpin Relates to Hawkeye

Hawkeye will see Hailey Atwell’s Kate Bishop take up the mantel of Hawkeye. The show will also be the debut of Maya Lopez AKA Echo (Played by Alaqua Cox), MCU’s first deaf superhero. She has the ability to mimic the fighting techniques of her opponent by watching it just once, a talent similar to Black Widow’s Taskmaster. In the comics, Maya Lopez is the adopted daughter of Wilson Fisk. He adopts her after her real father, a mob enforcer working for Fisk, dies under Fisk’s orders. Matt Murdock also shares a romantic relationship with Lopez which could turn into a possible storyline for a future MCU project.

Charlie Cox was initially intended to appear in Hawkeye as well but couldn’t, due to scheduling conflicts. This makes sense too since the production of the Spider-Man sequel clashed with the filming of Hawkeye, part of them both set in Christmas.

Video Credits: IGN

A Rumor until Proven True

Be that as it may, nothing is for sure. MCU is another name for uncertainty, which, however, gives us better than we expect. The rumours around Spider-Man: No Way Home are numerous. But everyone involved in the film has denied the appearances of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in it. So, even if it is true, Marvel will never disclose it, perhaps until the very movie comes to the theatres. The same is the case with Kingpin. Recently, actor Vincent D’Onofrio liked a tweet that mentioned his appearance in Hawkeye. But this can be another of Marvel’s stunts, just like the “trailer” of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Vincent D’Onofrio has liked a tweet that reports that he will reprise the role of Kingpin in the upcoming #Hawkeye series. pic.twitter.com/nPDgHkzStE — Marvel Updates Files (@UpdatesFiles) July 23, 2021

A New Kingpin

Marvel doesn’t necessarily have to bring back Kingpin from Netflix’s Daredevil but introduce a whole new Kingpin, thanks to Loki for opening the multiverse. The character does have a history with Spider-Man in the comics too and so does Daredevil. So an MCU connection is “inevitable.”

Meanwhile, Hawkeye hasn’t yet received a release date but only that it will come out in late 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17, 2021.