The Flash Actor Lose Faith In The Ezra Miller Movie Without Zack Snyder

It often happens that actors are sometimes disinterested in projects they sign up for, which usually happens when they sign up for mindless big-budget entertainers, but it rarely happens that actors reveal that even before the film is released, but this is the case with Kiersey Clemons who plays Iris West in the Flash.

The Flash teaser

Kiersey Clemons who plays Iris West has conflicting thoughts about the Flash

Kiersey Clemons was interviewed about Flash recently and she revealed that she felt weird while shooting for the DC movie. She also revealed that she was more excited about the movie while working with Zack Snyder. However, now she is excited for the fans as they finally get a chance to see Iris West on the big screen.

This subtly hints at the actor being less interested in the movie, as is natural considering the state of the movie. The Flash is more focused on erasing previous timelines and forming new ones instead of telling an interesting and meaningful story about how Barry Allen became the Flash.

Related: The Flash Trailer Fails To Impress – Is Multiverse Worth The Risk

When asked about how she felt while filming for The Flash, this is what she had to say, “it didn’t feel real. None of it. From the day I started to the day that I wrapped. Because we waited so long that I was like, I’m not really here right now. It felt very– it felt weird. I’m not gonna lie. It felt weird because it’s been a long time. Yeah. Iris has grown up and is a different version than what I may have had an idea of who she would be. It was just discovered and it was really exciting.

Kiersey Clemons is excited for the Flash fans

She also talks about Andy Mushietti and the filming process,

Honestly, it’s been so long. I initially came on to the movie excited to work with who was the director at the time but also excited to be in a superhero movie. Now, it’s less about the movie.

She further adds, “I’m excited for Andy, who’s our director now, but now it’s more so, I’m excited for the people who are excited, and who have been commenting on my photos “Iris West” for five years. Like, are you joking? This is for them.” Kiersey Clemons hopes that she will make Flash fans happy.

I just heard #WarnerBros feels so good about #TheFlash



they are trying to put together a deal for a sequel 😱🔥#DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/MEnbwVuET8 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 16, 2021

Introducing the DC multiverse

DC has planned to introduce the multiverse so that multiple iterations of every character can exist without much thought about what is canon. Ezra Miller’s Flash can travel back and forth in time so his character is essential to introducing multiple timelines.“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.



it is Mushietti’s chance to show what he can do with Barry Allen. The director rose to fame with the two IT movies which were commercially very successful. But aside from that, he doesn’t have anything big in his past directorial efforts, so the Flash movie coming next year will be his first major blockbuster level movie, and he has to deliver.