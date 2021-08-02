Kevin Feige: MCU’s Real Timekeeper

The TVA Time Keepers turned out to be just android crap, and that’s probably because The “Real” Time Keeper is Kevin Feige.

MCU is making an enormous expansion of its Universe with Loki. Moving along the timelines is even more phenomenal than going through different galaxies, as in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has kept its fanatics on their toes right from Loki’s first episode, and as the episodes go along, the thrill only goes up. Four out of six episodes of Loki have made it to Disney+, and already it has created a lot of bizarre speculation.

Time Variance Authority and its Space Lizards

Loki is not just playing with time but also variants of different characters. The entire business of variants and maintaining the sacred timeline is taken care of by the Time Variance Authority, which the Time Keepers create.

Time Variance Authority (TVA) protects the timelines and manages all the chaos in the sacred timeline. TVA captures intruders who try to cut away from their sacred timeline and try to make a timeline of their own. Such intruders are brought in front of the judge, are dealt with accordingly, or are sometimes pruned.

Time Keepers who govern the TVA are the ones who survived the end of the world when the alternate realities collided with each other. These space lizards came together so that the world never has to see a multiverse war ever again.

Kevin feige is the real Time Keeper.

Like three anonymous Time Keepers are supervising the Time Variance Authority and superintending the sacred timeline, in a very similar way, the sacred timeline of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is overseen by its own timekeeper, Kevin Feige.

Whenever anything goes off the sacred timeline in the MCU, it is brought back to its original feels. If the shows or movies begin to be innovative and groundbreaking, they are brought back to the same version of familiarity and understanding of the crowd, just to keep up with the trend and excitement the show or movie teases into the future.

This has been going on and on with the MCU. But, for the first time, it seems that MCU has no problem in deviating from the sacred timeline; this could be an effect of walking into the multiverse.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has started picking up unusual storylines and has finally realised that it is time to unlock the real potential. At the same time, they complete the next phase of MCU and make it to the multiverse of madness.

What lies ahead?

We can’t wait for Loki Season 2. There’s lost bromance between Loki and Mobius and we need more of it. Talking about relationships, it would be more engrossing to see the connection between Loki and Sylvie and the relationship between all the Lokis.

But before that Loki is rumoured to make an appearance in Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness.