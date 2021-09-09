Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Confirms Multiple Realities

Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix: Resurrections trailer is here and fandom is screaming. For years, we’ve been living in the shadow of the cult classic. Simulation theories to alternate timelines – The Matrix has given a generation a point of view to live by! Now the fourth in the franchise has dropped its first trailer and it’s least to say AWESOME!!!!

Reeves’ new look as Neo has major John Wick vibes for sure. The action sequences are in place. It’s a perfect mix of nostalgia with some new characters and old ones. The long-awaited trailer dropped like a bomb and took the internet by storm. Here’s all that we found out

Trailer reveals a new simulated timeline for Matrix Resurrection

The nearly three-minute-long Matrix Resurrections trailer is a trip down memory lane as well as a peek into the events to come. While we can only assume the timeline Neo [Reeves] is in. One Twitter user aptly points a blink and miss shot of the previous Matrix movie confirming the revival of the entire universe in the new movie.

It’s safe to say that we might be going back to some crucial moments from the original trilogy. There are many nods to the original trilogy like Neo’s name Thomas Anderson. His discussion with a psychiatrist about ‘sacrificing himself for humanity’ among others. It certainly looks like Neo is under a heavy dose of blue pills. Scored to Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit,” The Matrix: Resurrection features striking action sequences.

Return of Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss reprises Trinity along with Reeves. The trailer makes it clear that Neo and Trinity do not remember each other. Their meeting again shot sends a shiver down your spine. Have we met before?

The Blue Pill Or The Red Pill

The dilemma seems to continue in The Matrix Resurrections. While we see Neo dependent on Blue Pill, Abdul-Mateen II who seems to be a younger version of Morpheus offers him a Red one. Further in another shot, we see Neo being instigated to start back from the origin aka The Matrix.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is The Oracle

While Chopra-Jonas’ role is yet undisclosed the styling of the character seems to give it away. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas seems to be playing Oracle. Portrayed in the first and second Matrix films by the late Gloria Foster and by Mary Alice in Revolutions, Oracle is a sage-like figure with foresight.

Alongside Moss and Reeves Jada Pinkett Smith returns. The movie also stars Chopra-Jonas, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The Matrix Resurrections is set to release in December in theatres and on HBO Max. The highly anticipated film is produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski.