Keanu Reeves Is ‘Excited’ About His MCU Role After Speaking With Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves is no stranger to box-office smashing franchise hits. The 57-year-old actor has shouldered franchises like John Wick and is now on a spree to talk about his latest The Matrix Resurrections. The fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise is a soft reboot is directed by Lana Wachowski with Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles. And while Keanu is already speaking to the media, he is facing the big question about his Marvel debut.

#TheMatrix Resurrections is a strong, meta-driven return to the iconic franchise.



Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss effortlessly return their roles while Lana Wachowski brings a clear artistic vision.



The film is engaging, innovative and very self-aware. Full review soon! — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) December 17, 2021

Keanu In The Marvel-verse

In an interview with Esquire (video below) when he was asked to explain whether he’d join the Marvel Cinematic Universe the actor had a witty reply. He said, “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse.” He further commended the work that MCU creators does and said, “It would be an honour. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So, it would be cool to be a part of that.”

Reeves has been long speculated to play MCU’s Wolverine, Ghost Rider among other fan favourite characters. In 2019, the rumours were rife about Reeves meeting with Marvel Head Kevin Feige and fans went gaga speculating which character it might be. However, none of it was confirmed till now.

The Matrix actor finally confirmed in a recent press junket that he indeed met Feige to discuss a possible appearance. He told Comicbook.com “We have met, and [Kevin Feige]‘s a cool cat.” As for the speculation about a possible character he said,

“Yeah. But no, we don’t have anything, gotta find something.” Keanu Reeves on MCU role

Can Reeves Join The MCU?

Reeves is not new to the comic book genre. He played the titular character of Constantine in WB’s 2005 movie. He has been vocal about playing that role again recently. The actor has also added the credit of comic writer to his name with BRZRKR comic books. He is also developing a series about the same character for Netflix.

Even before Reeves in 2019, The Marvel head himself told Comicbook, “We talk to him (Keanu Reeves) for almost every film we make… I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Related: Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR Is The Most Violent Superhero

Looks like both Marvel and Reeves are looking for the right character to suit Keanu. Nonetheless, there are a handful of considerations beforehand deciding like given the actor’s age and prior commitments.

Moreover, if Reeves is to make an MCU debut the character has to be definitive, a cameo won’t suffice to either satiate fans or Reeves as an actor. Also, given the actor’s current commitments with John Wick 4 and 5, BRZRKR and Matrix 5, it looks like he’d have to find the time to squeeze in an MCU role.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections releases on December 22. Starring Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Christina Ricci and many more.