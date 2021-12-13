Keanu Reeves’ Matrix Is Indeed A Trans Allegory

The Matrix cast and crew shed light on the fate of inclusion of a trans character in the original trilogy

The astounding sci-fi franchise Matrix has everything a cinephile could yearn for. From action scenes, boggling plot to a bitter-sweet love story, and everything in between. Albeit, the only missing dynamic in this whole saga was the inclusivity of LGBT, which would have been strike-off too, had we been living in modern times. But sadly, the world wasn’t ready for it. After decades of Matrix’s block-buster release, Keanu Reeves finally vows to spill beans on the early fate of the franchise, which was scrapped later due to conflicting interests among the directors and the production house.

Welcome to the 12 Days of MatriXmas. The countdown to #TheMatrix begins… today. pic.twitter.com/x0uX2N3ARl — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) December 10, 2021

An implicit trans touch to The Matrix

The fourth iteration of the sensational Matrix franchise is waiting in the lobby of release for quite some time, but as the clock ticks, new comments about the early intentions of the film are immerging. One of the peculiarly fascinating aspects of the film was the inclusion of a trans character. Belinda McClory who played the character of Switch was fated to carry this nuance. It was to be achieved by the male actor playing the androgynous character in the reality and the women actor essaying the character in the Matrix world. However, since this notion was axed, a part of this still survives in the movie implicitly.

This is it. pic.twitter.com/sjxbti9eiB — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) December 9, 2021

Throughout the series, the character is seen dressing up androgynously. At the same time, to set her apart from the herd of Nebuchadnezzar, she is dressed in white when everyone pulls off black costumes. It would have strongly carried forward the message of inclusivity had the character come out of the closet.

Keanu addresses the remarks

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keanu (Neo in Matrix’s instalment) admits that the trans character was jettisoned from the script draft of 1999’s The Matrix. He says,

“I think the studio wasn’t ready for that.”

Reeves mentions that he wasn’t aware of the trans theory that was proposed earlier. However, when he learned about these ambitious plans, he was supportive of it, sadly any such ideology didn’t make it to the screens. Otherwise, the movie would have painted a different landscape of the franchise. It could have gone downhill or uphill, none would know.

Related: Venom Feature’s A Secret Scene From Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections

The Director Confirm Keanu’s Remarks

Moreso, even director Lilly Wachowski corroborated this remark back in 2020. In an interview (video below) with Netflix, she says,

“The corporate world wasn’t ready for it. ‘The Matrix’ stuff was all about a desire for transformation but it was all coming from a closeted point of view.”

Interestingly, since the original trilogy premiered, Lilly and her sister and co-director Lana Wachowski have come out as trans. Time and often, they have also addressed how the Matrix trilogy has helped them process through this transness. Nonetheless, despite having their aspiration down on the Matrix project, they went on to feature trans in other projects. Distinguished one being, 2015 Netflix’s sci-fi series Sense8.

Why The Matrix Is a Trans Story According to Lilly Wachowski | Netflix

As times have changed, a ray of hope shines on the upcoming instalment of the franchise. Though, nothing has been officially confirmed.

The fourth instalment of the franchise, The Matrix: Resurrection starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss which is reincarnated after two decades hits the theatres on 22nd December 2021.