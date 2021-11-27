Keanu Reeves Speaks About His Marvel Character

John Wick Star Keanu Reeves addresses the rumour of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

History is repeating itself, once again, the speculations of the Hollywood sweetheart, Keanu Reeves joining the constantly growing Marvel Cinematic Universe is gaining buzz. As the market of conjecture gains the dizzying momentum, the actor has finally resolved on addressing this tittle-tattle of him. Read to find out, does he suit-up for any unseasoned prominent role or the grapevine made the fool out of you, yet again.

Marvel UK just posted this and deleted it… hmmmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/qNajhRElrW — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) September 2, 2021

It all started with a Tweet.

On 2nd September, Reeves turned 57, unsurprisingly of the gazillions of the wishes he received, one that gained the unimaginable buzz was that from the Twitter account of Marvel UK & Ireland. In a perfectly mundane day, this would be customary. But ever-busy Marvel studios was at that time gearing up for marketing strategies and promotional events of its potential blockbusters, Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: No Way Home had the fans thrown out of the loop. The agile watchers sensed something was cooking, and since then Reeves has been bombarded with questions about his plans to join MCU everywhere.

Though, this isn’t the first time he has been dug deep by the paparazzi for the same reason. In 2019, the actor was rumored to play Yon-Hogg from Captain Marvel. It was almost going to turn into reality, had Reeves not turned down the role for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Watch: Keanu Reeves Reacts to Rumors On Joining the Marvel Universe | Explain This | Esquire

The uncharted possibilities

Recently, Keanu Reeves sat down with Esquire to discuss a plethora of topics including the reignited rumours. On being asked about the possibility of joining Marvel Universe, he said. “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse.” He further adds,

“It would be an honour. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So, it would be cool to be a part of that.”

So, there you have it, it’s not happening anytime soon. The actor’s refuted claims, undoubtedly had the fans huffy, but hopeful for the future. And just so we are on the same page, in 2018, a similar incident took place. When Keanu expressed his dire interest in playing the character of Wolverine. We know how did that turnout.

No hard feeling for Kevin Feige

If Reeves hasn’t appeared in MCU yet, let us tell you, Kevin is not to be blamed. Marvel Studio’s head opened about the probable debut of Keanu in the MCU to Comicbook. He said, “We talk to him for almost every film we make… I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

As it turns out, every #Marvel fan has an opinion on who Keanu Reeves should play:https://t.co/scZaiAfwIq pic.twitter.com/uSS1lYLpmV — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 22, 2019

Whether or not Keanu will join the MCU, is something that looks promising and bleak at the same time. But it would be best to leave the topic unattended at present and let the future unfold the mystery.

Keanu Reeves will be seen next in Matrix Resurrection on December 22, 2021, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.