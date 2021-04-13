Keanu Reeves Won’t Go Around The Globe To Shoot John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves recently arrived in Berlin to shoot chapter 4 of the John Wick franchise

Internet’s boyfriend Keanu Reeves’ is a megastar. Years of his action work has spun franchises that fans love. The near future has many exciting roles for him as he reprises alter ego of Neo for Matrix and John Wick. The star has been shooting back to back for his movies after the Covid lockdown eased in some parts of the world. Recently, he was spotted in Berlin on set for Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise.

Keanu Reeves wraps up warm as he arrives for work on John Wick 4 https://t.co/fS3DDGmspJ pic.twitter.com/o9WyZRrGcf — Dreamcatcher (@DreamKeeReeKee) April 9, 2021

With amazing critical and commercial reception, it is not surprising he wants to continue to play the now famous globe-trotting Hitman. So let’s see what the creators of this franchise have in store for John Wick Chapter 4.

Where did chapter 3 end?

At the end of John Wick 3, John who was pushed off the building by Winston is still alive and is now in the care of the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), who has also survived the assassination attempt by the High Table. It appears that the Bowery King, who used to have a deal with the High Table, now wants revenge against the organization. High table punished Bowery King because he helped John Wick in the previous chapter by giving him a gun. The potential implication is that he and John Wick are going to team up in chapter 4 to bring down the High Table once and for all. Meanwhile, John’s former mentor Winston (Ian McShane) struck that deal to keep his power, so he could still be in control of the Continental.

Another Globe-Trotting Hitman Rampage

According to the director Chad Stahelski, the fourth instalment will start filming this June and hopes to wrap up by the end of this year. And possibly the movie might be ready for a summer release in 2022. The film will continue its tradition to shoot in exotic locations. This chapter of John Wick will be shot in Berlin and Paris, with additional photography taking place in Japan and New York City. But in the wake of the ongoing pandemic looks like chances are slim for production to go on smoothly. With international travel barred again in some countries and growing cases every day, John Wick’s production might see some turmoil.

Keanu Reeves is reportedly onset in Germany to begin filming John Wick 4 soon. https://t.co/4omg6T9iCu pic.twitter.com/IonX2QNKDT — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 11, 2021

The Continental Tv series

Furthermore, according to the creators, there was always a plan to develop a TV series based on the ins and outs and working of the super exclusive Spy hotel The continental. Per Stahelski, The Continental will have “a very different timeline structure and a very different perspective of a character,” implying the show will cover a longer period than the one-week (and some change) timeline utilized in the John Wick franchise. Stahelski went on to reveal an interesting new plot detail, ” It is about how deep the world goes, and not just about assassins but everything that’s included. And a lot of the origin stories are some of the characters that you see in John Wick.”

What are Keanu Reeves’ upcoming movies?

Netflix has announced that they will be developing the BRZRKR alongside Boom! Studios featuring Keanu Reeves. Per Netflix and Boom!, BRZRKR is a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as ‘B’ is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.”