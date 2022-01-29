The Nicest Man In Hollywood, Keanu Reeves Didn’t Really Donate His Matrix Earnings!

We all know that Keanu Reeves is known for his charitable nature, and that he donated 70 percent of his salary from ‘The Matrix’ movie. But a new report claims that he didn’t do so. Is this true? Keep reading to find out.

Reeves, who has been a fan favourite action hero in the ‘John Wick’ franchise in recent years, has returned to ‘The Matrix’ franchise in ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, the fourth episode in the series. Even though Reeves’ character was killed off at the end of ‘The Matrix: Revolutions’ in 2003, writer and director Lana Wachowski reunited him with his original co-star Carrie-Ann Moss in a new film set 60 years after the events of the original trilogy. The latest instalment in the franchise has already grossed over $105 million globally since its December 22 release.

Highlights —

Keanu Reeves donated the majority of his ‘The Matrix’ salary

A new claim shows he didn’t!

Keanu Reeves donated the majority of his ‘The Matrix’ salary

According to new rumours circulating on the internet, Reeves donated 70% of his $45 million compensation for playing Neo in the first film to leukaemia research. Reeves earned $10 million up-front and another $35 million after the film’s premiere, according to Lad Bible (via the NY Post), and he later surreptitiously gave $31.5 million from his ‘The Matrix’ paycheque. Reeves had a personal connection to the cause, according to these sources, because his younger sister Kim had been battling cancer since 1991 and had spent a decade undergoing therapy until coming into remission in 2001.

Related: Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss Likely To Collaborate Again In John Wick 5

Why has the nicest man in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves, hasn’t donated his ‘Matrix’ earnings

Reeves, who is known for his generosity and laid-back demeanour, has gained a reputation as one of Hollywood’s nicest guys, with a long record of good deeds to his credit. Every other day, new testimonials of Reeves’ good heart and pleasant demeanour emerge, from anecdotes of him assisting ‘John Wick’ production workers with heavy film equipment to stories of him booking a minibus to assist his fellow stranded travellers.

Related: Keanu Reeves’ Agent Accused Him Of Being Unhygienic

A new claim shows he didn’t!

Such tales explain why, when a now-deleted news item stated that Reeves had contributed 70% of his proceeds from the first Matrix film to cancer research, the internet didn’t raise an eyebrow. The rumour was dispelled by the actor’s publicist, who told Newsweek: “The story is not true, Keanu Reeves did not donate 70 per cent of his salary to charity.” Even as the rumours continued to circulate online, Reeves’ representative confirmed to The Independent that it was false.

Video Credits: Pop Culture Crisis

The rumour began circulating shortly after the release of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the fourth instalment in ‘The Matrix’ film series, on December 22nd, and a new chapter in the Keanu Reeves resurgence we’ve witnessed in recent years.

There’s something about our proclivity to gush over celebrities who do the tiniest acts of charity or show the tiniest traces of decency, and donating a significant portion of one’s salary seemed like such a Keanu thing to do. Every narrative of Reeves’ benevolence, though, has an undeniable authenticity about it. Yes, we pay special attention to him because he’s famous, but the kind of kindness and generosity he appears to have would be commendable in everyone, regardless of their status.