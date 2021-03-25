Keanu Reeves Finally Found The Comic Book Character He Wants To Play

Neither Marvel nor DC, Keanu Reeves is set to star in Netflix’s BRZRKR

Internet’s beloved wholesome actor Keanu Reeves is on an upward curve in the last decade. From becoming a global star in his now wildly popular John Wick series to returning in the Matrix, Reeves is not slowing down. Netflix has announced that they will be developing the BRZRKR alongside Boom! Studios featuring Keanu Reeves.

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 22, 2021

What is BRZRKR?

Per Netflix and Boom!, BRZRKR is a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as ‘B’ is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.”

The idea is genuinely interesting and having read the first issue of the comic I think the live-action adaptation will also be very received by fans who want to watch more comic book adaptations besides Marvel and DC Comics.

Reeves created the concept and the story, working with artist Ron Garney and Eisner-nominated comics author Matt Kindt, who has previously written titles for Marvel, DC, and Valiant and who was behind the creator-owned comic Mind MGMT.

The BRZRKR comic is a smash hit and very interesting.

The Matrix actor will star in both projects as well as produce. Also producing are Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for Boom! Studios along with Stephen Hamel of Company Films. The BRZRKR comic is scheduled to run for 12 issues. The comic book is already a smash hit. By selling over 615,000 copies, this is the biggest comic book debut in the past 30 years. Boom! has a TV and animated first-look deal with Netflix, signed in April 2020. Adam Yoelin of Boom! will exec produce.

What is Netflix’s plan with Keanu Reeves

Netflix has announced that they will be developing one live-action movie starring Keanu Reeves and an anime adaptation to accompany it. Keanu Reeves will also be voicing his character in the anime series. Netflix is looking to expand its original library by making movies and animated series of the same IP.

The best example is Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe, which already has a prequel and anime series being developed. Keanu Reeves recently completed production on “Matrix 4,” reprising his iconic role as Neo, which will be released later this year. The actor is also set to begin production on “John Wick 4” this spring which is the fourth instalment in the smash hit John Wick series, which follows hitman John Wick in his globe-trotting adventures to kill some of the biggest names in the underworld. With him being removed from the continental, it will be interesting to see how he survives.

Meanwhile, there is not much info about the fourth Matrix movie besides the fact that the screenplay will be co-written by Wachowski, The Lazarus Project author Aleksandar Hemon and Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell. It is set to release in December 2021.