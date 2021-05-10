Keanu Reeves To Go BRZRKR On Bowery King In John Wick Chapter 4

In Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Chapter 4, the High Table is at risk

John wick, a legendary hitman, played by Keanu Reeves, is a sensation series by director Chad Stahelski. The series explores the journey of this retired killing machine, wherein he marches on a path of vengeance following an incident with the underworld gangster. It goes in length to unwrap the various happenings in his life. Up until now, the three sequels released in this franchise have kept the audience on its edges. But what is more to be given away in the life of Baba Yaga?

John Wick 4 is finally happening.

Bowery King: You pissed John? Are you?

John: Yeah!!

The closing lines of John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the manner it concluded; we all knew that John Wick Chapter 4 will be put in the pipeline, sooner or later. Not later than a few months, the announcement came by, and the scheduled release date was set for May 27, 2022. Primarily it was decided that not just Chapter 4 but also chapter 5 will go into the pre-production stage back-to-back. Then Corona came to change the world, and given these unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic, all the marked dates for any movie release and the shooting appears to be thrown out of the loop. Nonetheless, we know that it will happen someday.

According to McShane, the actor who plays Winston (owner of the Continental), John Wick will soon see the daylight. He tells how Keanu and he exchanged New Year’s greetings and said, ‘Hope to see you this year.’ He further said, ‘I know the script is being written and they’re hoping to do it this year.” Reports suggest that JW 4 and 5 will not be shooting back to back, and shoots for Chapter 4 start in June this year. Keanu Reeves was last spotted in Berlin shooting for his other famous franchise Matrix 4.

Anticipated Plotline

If you have made this far in Wickverse, I am pretty sure you must be wondering what is going to happen next. Let us attempt to decode this bit by bit. The penultimate scenes wind up with Winston firing on Wick and later being rescued under the conduct of Bowery King. So, the question pops up whether this was a conspiracy hatched by Winston, or was it just a plotted move to spare The Bogeymen’s life?

To clear the air, it was a chalked-out attempt to pardon Wick’s life. Had Winston been keen enough to betray John, he would have charged a headshot. Instead, he went for his armoured suit. As of now, Chapter 4, a bout between Winston and Wick is out of the question. More so, we might see them together as a team. On the contrary, what has garnered the negative lime spot is the High Table.

Be it the Bowery King or John; both have good reasons to be driven mad for revenge. So, it is highly likely, that the coming sequel will focus on the fall down of the High table owing to their robust allegiance. And since John Wick Chapter 5 is the pipeline, the possibility of John retiring anytime soon is also getting ruled out. All that remains is to demystify the perilous prop of John. I wonder what could possibly be more dangerous than a pencil or a book to kill?