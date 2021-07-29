Which Kang Variant Will Return In Ant-Man: Quantumania

Kang the Conqueror debuted in the Loki finale. Here are the different theories in which he can make his comeback in the future of the MCU.

Jonathan Majors’ highly anticipated Kang the Conqueror revealed himself to us in the last episode of Loki. Although his next outing seems to be as the antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there are many theories surrounding his presence in the MCU.

Watch: Kang the Conqueror Scene

Chronopolis- The City in Quantum Realm

The city whose glimpse we got inside the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp might turn out to be Chronopolis, the kingdom of Kang. This place exists outside time and serves as the storehouse of Kang’s trophies from the past and the future. Chronopolis is an important location in many storylines surrounding Kang and it might be explored in the Ant-Man sequel.

Kang Variant in Quantumania

From the looks of it, we will not see the prime Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. If we consider him as a villain who is connected across multiple MCU movies, one movie won’t be enough to provide him the grandeur that an MCU villain deserves. However, his connection to the Quantum Realm suggests that the variant will be a bad one.

The cast of “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!” pic.twitter.com/0miDKcMJcZ — Screen Rank (@ScreenRank) July 18, 2021

Kang the Conqueror in the Multiverse of Madness

A Kang variant controlled the flow of time. In the comics, Kang wreaked havoc traveling through time. In other words, Kang is a Multiverse pro. Thus, it is only natural for us to presume that we will see him, even if for a little amount of time, in the Doctor Strange sequel. We must also remember that the movie is likely to follow the events of Loki. Spider-Man: No Way Home might explore the multiverse to but not to that extent.

A Romance

In the comics, Ravonna Renslayer and Kang the Conqueror are a couple. While Loki did make it clear that both of them did have some sort of personal contact, it didn’t explore the relationship they shared as such. If Renslayer finds the one person whom she thinks is responsible (which we know, is Kang), we might find a new relationship brew. And it will possibly be with the prime Kang.

Kang Will be the Main Villain of Phase 4

MCU Phase 4 will pretty deal with the multiverse. And since Kang is a villain who is notorious for his multiversal adventures, he might have a big role to play in the future. This has led to the speculation that he will be the big bad villain of Phase 4. We must not forget that there are more than one of him across multiple universes.

BREAKING: It's now being reported that Kang the Conqueror will be one of the main villains in the future of the #MCU! Details: https://t.co/zeY49m3TV9 pic.twitter.com/LL4UfbU5mA — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) September 14, 2020

Related: Loki Finale: Every Question We Need Answer To

Kang the Conqueror in Fantastic 4

Kang the Conqueror AKA Nathaniel Richards is the ascendant of Reed Richards. Furthermore, Kang first fought the Fantastic Four in the 1963 Fantastic Four #19 as Egyptian Pharaoh Rama Tut. Marvel’s first family has a complicated past with Kang and to not have him in Fantastic Four will be an injustice to the character. That being said, Kang seems to have a long role to play in the MCU since Fantastic Four is still at least a couple of years away.