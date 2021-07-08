Justice League will save the Flash

Recently a short clip of Andy Muscheitti and Ezra Miller Flash film had surfaced online which was probably meant for the upcoming DC FanDome in which they showcased a new Justice League. The clip showed the director and actor reveal some interesting information about Flash’s solo movie which is currently being filmed in London.

Video Credits: Jurassic Fan

The Flash will feature the Justice League

The Justice League will turn up in the finale of Flash to save the multiverse crisis Barry Allen had created by altering the timelines. But there is a catch, it is not the real Justice League. The original Justice League which has Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Cyborg, and Superman will not turn up. Instead, a mini Justice League which will have Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Ezra Miller’s Flash, and Michael Keaton’s Batman will be present in the final fight along with some others who are yet to be revealed.

Ezra Miller on Flash’s superpowers

The clip also showed Ezra Miller talking about his character. He said that The Flash is very unique amongst the Justice League with his ability to run very fast and thus change reality by creating different timelines. He also mentions that the Scarlett speedster is the first quantum superhero who can determine reality by using his speed and velocity.

Andy Mushietti excited about Justice League

Mushietti revealed that he is embracing the fact that the band of underdogs will team up to save the world in his Flash movie. But it remains to see that if this corrupted Justice League might help the Flash in box office revenue. It will be interesting to see how Muschietti will use Flash’s abilities. It will introduce the Multiverse concept as well, which will require Flash to run back and forth in time to interact with various superheroes. This movie will be a pivotal movie for Warner Bros’ Dc franchise as they attempt to soft reboot the franchise by introducing the multiverse concept which will enable different filmmakers to make their versions of the characters separate from previous interpretations.

A final hurrah for Batfleck

The Flash might be Ben Affleck’s last appearance on the big screen as Batman if the leaks are supposed to be believed. After helping Barry Allen make his new suit and free his father from jail, his Batman might be sacrificed to end his DCEU journey and allow newer characters like Supergirl to take the center stage.

“I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too,” Muschietti said. “He understands.”

This refers to the fact that Ben Affleck is an oscar-winning director-actor and writer who has directed several of his movies in the past. He was scheduled to direct his own The Batman solo movie before handing it over to Matt Reeves.

Miller seems to be very excited by the movie, saying that this is the most hyped DC movie ever and has the potential to blow people away. Only time will tell if what he feels becomes an actual reality. The Flash with a mini Justice League will release sometime in November next year.