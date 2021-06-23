Jurassic World: Dominion Will Be The Final Outing For T Rex

For years Dinosaurs have ruled the box office with their outings in the Jurassic World and Jurrasic Park series. But it turns out that Jurassic World Dominion might be their final outing. Director Colin Trevorrow is hoping to bow out in style by completing the whole Park/World crossover event.

Jurassic World 3: Dominion (2022) First Look Trailer Concept

A massively successful franchise

Jurassic Park and World are iconic at this point, even people who don’t watch a lot of movies know what the series is about because it is so entertaining. It is a testament to their innovative use of CGI and great stories that appeal to all generations that the series started with Jurrasic Park in 1993. That will end with Jurrasic World: Dominion has grossed approximately a massive five billion dollars against a collective budget of 550 million dollars. To put it into context how successful the series was, there are projects like WB’s Justice League which was made on a budget of 300 million and grossed only 650 million dollars worldwide.

Jurassic World Dominion will end the decade-long journey.

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is hoping to bow out in style by completing the whole Park/World crossover event. He is planning to bring together the storylines of both worlds for a great final chapter in the series. The film stars an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, and BD Wong reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise.

An extended preview was included in F9 which includes an epic flashback to prehistoric times, teeming with all manner of toothy, scaly beasties (plus a buzzing, DNA-extracting mosquito or two). After a fierce showdown between a T-Rex and enormous debuting dino the Giganotosaurus, it cuts to the modern-day, and a sequence in which a drive-in cinema is under assault by the Rex we know from previous movies, with a military helicopter in hot pursuit.

The filmmaker has also revealed that Michael Giacchino has composed a very scary and terrifying score for Jurassic World Dominion. It seems to be a good time for Giacchino as he is also composing The Batman for Matt Reeves.

The final installment will merge the Park and World timelines

On being the first movie that incorporates the previous timelines and meshes them with present ones, the director had this to say,” It was always part of the story. I wanted to not just tell an origin story for the T-Rex that we love, but to put into visual terms this story that we’ve been told for 30 years about how dinosaurs were made from DNA fossilized in amber. Sometimes we put a human face on things — I wanted to put a dinosaur’s face on things and see what went down. And now canonically we know that the dinosaur that we love, the T-Rex, was brutally murdered by the Giganotosaurus. And that’s part of the story we’re telling for the film.’’

So while the movie might be almost a year away, the hype for the final instalment of this decade-long dinosaur journey is real. The movie was supposed to debut this year but was delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic. Although the director Trevorrow claims that this has helped the production team to develop the film more organically.

Jurassic World Dominion will launch worldwide almost a year later on 10th June 2022.