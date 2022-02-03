Jon Bernthal Has One Condition To Return As MCU’s Punisher

Marvel has very few characters who are unapologetic and very blunt with the way they make their paths through the evils around them, which makes them ‘extra’ violent and less explorable. Deadpool, Daredevil and The Punisher are a few Marvel characters who are constantly on the threshold of getting an R rated label.

These characters have not been explored as much as the ‘lighter’ ones because of constant hostility and backlash from a segment of Marvel fans. But there is also a set of audiences that is rather demanding a full-fledged development of these R rated heroes.

The Punisher In The MCU

While the rumours of these characters being a part of MCU aren’t new after recent MCU outings they are getting more believable. Recent is Twitter account MyTimeToShineHello who’ve scooped many No Way Home secrets that came true and he recently tweeted (above) on Punisher’s return.

‘The Punisher (series) made by Marvel TV and released on Netflix, showcased Frank Castle aka the Punisher in all his authenticity from the comic. But after a few months of airing its 2nd season came Disney’s own OTT platform and all the Defender characters were discontinued on Netflix. The decision makes more sense after Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent Donofrio) appeared in the MCU.

However, with Disney being in the picture, Marvel won’t get the R rated shows as that won’t work that well with the ‘fairytale’ friendly streaming platform Disney+.

This is why it seems like a scarce possibility that we would be able to see Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in near future. And Jon has some very clear opinions about his comeback as the Punisher.

Jon Bernthal Wants To Do Justice

Bernthal told THR that this character “has real, real, real deep meaning for me and resonance in me. He’s really in my heart, man. He’s really in my bones. I’m enormously protective of that character.”

Frank Castle (Punisher) is a vigilante who is tortured and battered with the murder of his family and does everything possible to avenge it through the cruellest and violent ways.

Bernthal further explains the rage of the character, “I’ve said before that there’s nothing in this world more important to me than my wife and my kids, and only until you understand that kind of love and understand what it really means to willingly die for somebody, and what it would be like if somebody took them from you. That’s a road and darkness and rage that really, really scares me and brings me to places that I’ve worked the last 20 years to get away from.”

Punisher’s Darkness

The fans also lauded his thoughts about the character and Jon’s understanding of its complexity. Jon further added, “So I was really grateful, respectful and wary of the places where that role took me and the world in which I had to live in.” Further adding, “That being said, that’s where that character needs to be. It needs to be a level of darkness. I think if there’s any let up on that character, you do a disservice to the character, to its every iteration, to every comic book that’s come before, and to all of the unbelievable fans of the character. This character means so much to people in the military.”

So like I said before, it’s not about whether you do the character; it’s about whether you can do it right, and I’m only interested in doing it right.

Jon’s passion for Punisher and getting it ‘right’ in all the senses of this word has seen a very positive reception amongst the fans and Marvel might need to rethink their stance about the shows which cannot be created with genuine essence for PG 13s.

After all, there’s no Marvel without an ‘R’ in it.