Hear Me Out John Walker’s Shield Is Made Up Of Proto Adamantium

The latest episode of FATWS shows John Walker making his own shield which can be proto Adamantium

The fifth episode of FATWS brings Sam and Bucky together in a way unlike ever before. This is the first time we see them interact as friends. But situations are grave on the other end. John Walker is more furious than ever and the legacy of the shield is on the line. Here are the highlights of the episode.

Captain America Fights Falcon and Winter Soldier

A sentence that we never thought we would hear, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes take on Captain America AKA John Walker. This comes after John killed the adversary whom he thought was responsible for the death of his friend, Lemar Hoskins AKA Battlestar. Realizing that the shield’s legacy is about to be splattered with blood, Sam understood the he needed to take back the shield. And Bucky was also of the same thought. And by the end of the fight, Sam did have the shield on him.

John Walker is Dishonorably Discharged

After the “stunt” John pulled, the government did not wait a single moment to do the needful. Despite the fact that it was the US government that made him Captain America in the first place, officials could not let him have the title even if they wanted to. This was because the common people have seen what John did in broad daylight. But the fact is, you cannot train a person to be a killer and then expect him to turn forgiving just by handing him over a shield.

Watch: John Walker vs Sam and Bucky | Episode 5

Madame Hydra Arrives

The first episode shows a woman named La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine show up right after John Walker is tripped off his ranks. She offers him to work with her while also telling him that she knows a lot of his secrets. And then leaves quietly.

As for her Marvel origins, she debuted in 1967. And it may come as a surprise to many of you that she and Nick Fury fell in love. She would work as a SHIELD ally until the 2009 run Secret Warriors where we find out that she is for real a Russian mole. This made it clear that HYDRA always controlled SHIELD. And she thus came to be known as Madame Hydra.

Flag Smashers are Planning Something Big

After the Global Repatriation Council (GRC) raided their base and took all of their friends from their base, Karli Morgenthau loses her patience and utters the words, “the movement is ready.” This is a sign that something big is about to go down.

Zemo Is Captured

Meanwhile, we find Zemo in Sokovia in front of the memorial of those who lost their lives in the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Bucky confronts him and Zemo tries to carry out his tricks for the final time, trying to woo Bucky to kill Karli. Fortunately, Bucky doesn’t even blink an eye. He pointed an empty gun at him before handing him over to the Dora Milaje. Zemo is finally captured.

Sam Wilson Meets Isaiah Again

This time Sam goes to Isaiah with the shield but Isaiah doesn’t want to see it or be even scarcely related to it in a y way. Upon Sam’s fervent want, Isaiah tells him what the government did to him. They were told that the serum was tetanus, and sent on missions. Eventually, Isaiah lost all his friends and survived alone. They experimented on him for 30 years.

He was not allowed to see or talk to his wife and she passed away in that condition. “They will never let a black man be Captain America and even if they did, no self-respecting Black man would ever wanna be.” These words hit hard on Sam and us too.

Sam Wilson Comes Home

The words of Isaiah Bradley seem to echo deep within Sam. He decides to come and help his sister and live a normal life. And after a long debate that was going on between Sam and Sarah about selling their family ship, Sarah finally decides to not sell it. This seems to be symbolic of Sam coming home symbolically and becoming at one with his conscience.

Karli Shakes Hands with Batroc

We had already seen Batroc in the first episode. Here, we see him again as he provides firepower to Karli for her “movement.” It is important to mention here that before this, Sharon Carter has already spoken to Batroc and they seemed to have cracked some kind of deal. So whether this business with Karli is a plan or not, we do not know yet.

THE GRC Vote

The GRC is planning to vote to decide about the resettlement of the refugees, the likes of Karli Morgenthau. And while a meet is ongoing, the flag smashers strike. This is the big thing that they were planning all along.

Sam Wilson Gets a New Suit

During the fight with John Walker, read the first point, John tore off Sam’s wings. However, Bucky called in a favor from Wakanda and got him a new suit. Meanwhile Sam trains hard with the shield. The episode ends with Sam opening the case. As for the suit, we will see it in the episode 6, the season finale.

John Walker Carves His Own Shield

The post-credits scene of the fifth episode of TFATWS shows John Walker developing his own shield, one that has his Medal of Honour welded on it. This is a clear sign that John Walker is no more Captain America but only an enraged John Walker or should we say US Agent.

There’s a good reason why we think John Walker’s shield is Proto-Adamantium. To start with we saw a lot of traces of to be X-Men in FATWS, Madripoor, Wolverine’s favourite bar et all. But the real deal is Val or Madam Hydra’s cameo! As Variety reports she was supposed to debut in Black Widow that certainly has Thunderbolts in making. Furthermore, in comic Val has a history to help build Adamantium armours under a different alias.

It won’t come as a shock if she had helped John Walker in making a proto adamantium shield and completely transform into US Agent!