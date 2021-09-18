Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Trilogy To Run Into Pattinson’s Batman

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s DC collaboration was one of the most successful movies in recent times. The Joker standalone movie originally belonged to Jared Leto but the project was scrapped and the Phoenix-Phillips duo was brought in. The movie was a box-office success and fans had only one question later, how long do we have to wait for a sequel? Not long as it turns out.

Joker was a smash hit

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix delivered a very non-comic book gritty depiction of the clown prince of Gotham. The project first gained headlines when the legendary director and producer Martin Scorcese was attached to the film, but he passed on it and Phillips was signed on. It was clear from the start that this wasn’t a usual comic book entertainer, instead was a dark but accurate representation of Arthur Fleck and how he ends up becoming the Joker.

The film was a massive box office hit, made on a meager budget of around 50 million dollars, it brought in around one billion dollars in box office collections. Making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. So it is only natural that fans might ask for Joker 2.

Joker trilogy will be completed by DC

Recently Giantfreakinrobot has claimed that DC is indeed developing not one but two Joker movies to form a complete trilogy for Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. While plot details are unknown it is a fair guess that we might see Fleck/ The Joker’s journey to becoming the biggest crime boss in DC’sGotham.The first movie ended by showing that Arthur Fleck had truly transformed into his Joker alter-ego. If the storylines from comic books are followed, Joker 2 will show Arthur Fleck becoming a very scary mob gangster who rules the underworld of Gotham city. In that journey, we might also see other villains from Gotham pop up.

The first installment of Joker was a unique gritty movie

The movie was not only a hit with DC fans but also critically well-received. The film received a record eleven nominations in the Oscars and managed to win the Best Actor and Best Music categories. Co-written by Scott Silver and director Todd Phillips, Joker put a classic Hollywood spin on the villain’s origin story, with clear homages to films like Taxi Driver in particular. The movie was a standalone feature that allowed for drastic differences in its tone, style, as well as and R rating.

Joker outside the DCEU cannon

Todd Philipps was very keen to keep this solo film outside of the DCEU canon so that it wouldn’t need to be connected to the mainstream canon, which already has another Joker in the form of Jared Leto, who last appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But to make a sequel, the creators might need to draw up some vague connection to the DCEU or Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.

While there is Phoenix’s Joker, Jared Leto’s Joker also exists in the DC extended universe, who even teams up with Batman in the Knightmare timeline in Zack Snyder’s original DC vision, of which we got a glimpse in the four hour cut of Justice League, in which Joker questions Batman about how many times does he have to let Lois Lane die to prevent Darkseid from conquering the earth.