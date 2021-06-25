Jeff Bezos Is The Next James Bond Villain

It’s finally time for Jeff Bezos to complete his acting dream and be the antagonist in the next James Bond movie. It’s not been long when the news of WarnerMedia and Discovery coming together came along. The deal would bring one of the most fantastic brands under the same umbrella, like Warner Bros., HBO, CNN, HGTV, and Discovery Channel. So, guess what Amazon accepted the challenge and is looking forward to making its first move. The e-commerce giant, Amazon, will acquire Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), the house of James Bond, for $8.45 billion.

James Bond, Meet Jeff Bezos: Amazon Makes $8.45 Billion Deal for MGM https://t.co/3kO9Sso0Mm — mason (@mason849) June 15, 2021

Amazon is one of the wealthiest companies in the world and is quite popular when it comes to acquiring companies. Acquiring MGM would be Amazon’s second-largest deal ever made; the first continues to be Whole Foods which Amazon acquired for $13.4 billion in 2017.

MGM, the 97-year-old film and television studio, is the house of some of the best classics to ever come into existence, including The Handmaid’s Tale, Gone with the wind, Hobbit trilogy, Legally Blonde, and most importantly, the James Bond franchise.

Prime videos vs. Netflix and Disney+

The expensive deal will just be an investment with a great return on investment for Amazon. MGM will bring with it a catalogue of over 4000 movies and 17000 hours of TV shows. Jeff Bezos believes when MGM and Amazon Studios come together, some of the most fantastic minds will also come together, which will develop IP for the 21st century.

“One of the dominant tech companies has consumed a Hollywood studio to serve its broader monopolistic goals, and the most many commentators can do is wonder whether they’ll get some new shows on Prime Video.”



Me on Amazon buying MGM for @tribunemagazine: https://t.co/VIpCDmPHdR — Paris Marx (@parismarx) June 8, 2021

Amazon’s Prime Video and Amazon Studios are less preferred by the movies and show fanatics worldwide. They have good shows like Fleabag, Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and Manchester by the Sea, but then Netflix and Disney+ have a lot more in their stores.

So, now adding the MGM catalogue, or just the James Bond franchise with Prime Videos, will bring it more power than its entire old catalogue. The deal will make Prime Videos power-packed, and it will eventually give a tough competition to Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Jeff Bezos – antagonist in James Bond

It was not late after the news came out when Netizens took over the internet, and the meme war started on Twitter. The photoshop images flooded the internet where MGM’s iconic roaring lion logo was replaced by laughing Jeff Bezos.

Some even came up with the news that it is finally time for Jeff Bezos to pursue his acting ambitions and be the Bond villain. People made up their minds to forget Lex Luther and see Jeff Bezos as the new Bond villain.

The deal would end an era of fantastic cinema and begin a new one. So many mergers taking place are causing turmoil not only in the cinema world but also in the hearts of its fans. The fans are busy figuring out what might these mergers mean to their viewership and what new will they encounter.

Amazon owns everything from James Bond CDs to the James Bond franchise. We can buy James Bond CDs on Amazon, while Amazon can buy anything, including the James Bond franchise.

The good part of the big news is that it will not affect James Bond’s latest movie, “No Time to Die, ” the film will come out this October.