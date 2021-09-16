Jason Momoa’s Black Aquaman Suit Channels Henry Cavill’s Superman Vibes

James Wan promised to go darker in Aquaman 2 and the first proof is in the new suit for Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry. After months of waiting, the sequel is finally going into the shooting phase and director James Wan is returning to helm the Atlantean-based DC film.

A new Black Suit for Aquaman

Momoa recently revealed that he is deeply involved in creating the script for the film. He said, “We did the first treatment, and then James and our original writer David finished it off and all of our hearts are in it. Now the director shows off two new suits for Aquaman. While one is a slightly edited version of the golden-green suit Momoa wears at the end of the first film while battling his brother King Orm aka The Oceanmaster.

But the second suit is really something to pay attention to. It is a Black suit that is used by Arthur in the comics as a stealth suit. It will be useful during phases of the movie in which he will have to battle the seventh king of the sea kingdom, the one which is lost. While the original architect of DCEU Snyder is no longer involved in the movie, this suit looks straight out of a Snyder DC movie. There is a slight resemblance to Henry Cavill’s Black suit in the recent director’s cut of Justice League.

A chance to break free for James Wan

The sequel offers the chance to James Wan and Jason Momoa to set themselves free from the original DCEU plan drawn up by Zack Snyder and create an Atlantean film that is truly their own. The first instalment served as an origin story for Arthur Curry and was based on Snyder’s plan for the character, but there are no limitations with the Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.



According to Wan, in the follow-up to the 2018 hit, things will be different this time around. “I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant in the world we are living in today. I think that’s where it wants to go,” said Wan. The thinking from the creative team behind the DC film is to make a story darker and less bright compared to the first instalment.

Funnily enough, the dark and sombre tones were the reason WB studio lost faith in Snyder, so it will be interesting how Wan tackles a harder, darker story for Arthur under the same studio which constantly loses faith in its directors. A new black suit is also a symbolic representation of a Darker Aquaman story.

Nonetheless, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League Henry Cavill did don a Black Superman suit. That came to fruition only after a lot of rallying of fans and Snyder finally getting his way with the studio.

All the major cast returns for the sequel

At this moment Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera as well as Patrick Wilson will also appear as King Orm aka The Ocean Master who is one of Arthur’s biggest foes.

Filming for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom with the new suit is currently going on month in Hawaii, while the movie itself is scheduled for a 16 December 2022 release.