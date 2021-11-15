Jason Momoa Owes His Performance In Dune To Emilia Clarke’s Khaleesi From GoT

The actor has shared a video where he dedicates a fight scene to the GoT actress.

Jason Momoa recently put up a video on his YouTube channel, showcasing how he prepared for a big fight scene in his newly released movie, ‘Dune‘. Momoa plays the character of Duncan Idaho, a swords master and mentor to Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet.

What’s special about the video is that Jason Momoa has dedicated this big ‘Dune’ fight scene to Emilia Clarke — or Khaleesi, from ‘Game of Thrones’.

WHAT THE VIDEO IS ABOUT

In the run-up to the release of ‘Dune’, Momoa posted this video that features him learning the choreography of an epic battle scene, which he practices again and again.

In the video, Momoa seems thankful for Emilia Clarke, and says, “I just saw the season finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ last night. This fight is for you Khaleesi”. He can be seen wearing the costume of his character in ‘Dune’.

Jason Momoa Owes His Performance in ‘Dune’ to Emilia Clarke’s Khaleesi in GoT

Momoa also confesses that before shooting the fight sequence, he was rather nervous.

He says, “Three weeks of training. You’re a little nervous before you do the big fight. Don’t want to get hurt, don’t want to hurt anybody. It’s also pretty exciting”.

WHY MOMOA DEDICATES THIS VIDEO TO EMILIA CLARKE

Momoa and Clarke worked together on ‘Game of Thrones’, where he played Khal Drogo, who is a Daenerys’ lover, played by Clarke.

They shared the screen only for one season of the series, but it was enough for the two to bond and have a special affection for each other.

It so happens that ‘Dune’ was shot a while ago and its release was delayed because of the pandemic. It could’ve been around the time the ‘Game of Thrones’ final season was airing, thus dating the video Momoa posted!