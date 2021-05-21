HOLLYWOOD

Jason Momoa ‘Dreamed Up’ Aquaman 2 Script

Aquaman 2 script
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
Excited About Friends Reunion, Put It On The Back Burner, Here's Why
No Newer Articles