Jason Momoa ‘Dreamed Up’ Aquaman 2 Script

Production for the big-budget sequel to Aquaman is underway. So what have James Wan and Jason Momoa had in store for Aquaman fans who fell in love with the first instalment with its beautiful representation of the lost kingdom of Atlantis?

Zack Snyder’s masterstroke to cast Jason Momoa as Aquaman

While Zack Snyder’s incomplete DC trilogy might be a little controversial with some people loving it while some people feeling they weren’t according to their taste, his casting decisions were spot on. The general audience loved a new perspective on Aquaman as the DCEU creator decided to cast Jason Momoa as the king of the Seven seas instead of a blonde which is how he is portrayed in the comics.

Aquaman was a smash hit at the box office with earning around one billion globally. The film ended up becoming the most successful DCEU film to date. James Wan crafted a visually pleasing humorous take on Aquaman with Jason Momoa which pleased everybody and thus the demand for a sequel was born. Aquaman 2 will feature James Wan returning as the creative force behind the project. While much is not revealed about the plot, Momoa revealed that he co-wrote the first draft of the script. The script for the first movie was written by Will Beall, James Wan, and Geoff Johns. Coincidentally, Will Beall was also one of the writers alongside Zack Snyder and Chris Terrio for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Jason Momoa co-wrote the Aquaman 2 script

After the first Aquaman ended Momoa went in with his writing partner and together ‘dreamed up the second one’ which they pitched to WB. Talking about it the GoT star said, “The best thing I can give you (fans) is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it.”

We did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off and all of our hearts are in it. Jason Momoa on The Drew Barrymore Show

So while plot details are kept under wraps, the second installment will likely show Arthur Curry/ Aquaman portrayed by Jason Momoa firmly established as the King of Atlantis and defending his kingdom from otherworldly threats. And with Oceanmaster and Black Manta still alive, there is always a possibility of a war. The end of Aquaman shows that humans have now learned about the lost kingdom of Atlantis and will now likely prepare themselves against them in case something goes wrong. We will also learn more about the new Atlantean Queen Mera, portrayed by Amber Heard. We might also see get an appearance from Arthur’s mother Queen Atlanna.

Aquaman 2 promises to raise the stakes even higher

“Instead of just like getting a script and doing that like you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers so that’s exciting for me and I’m excited to go over there,” says Momoa.

Expectations for the second Atlantean movie are certainly very high, after fans getting another look at the character in Zack Snyder’s Justice League which was released in March 2021. The first Aquaman movie is directly tied to the director’s cut as we see Arthur going to meet his father in the epilogue after talking to Vulko and Mera. Aquaman one starts from the same place, with him arriving to see his father who works at the lighthouse. The filming for Jason Momoa-led Aquaman 2 begins in July and the movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres in late 2022.