Jared Leto Will Not Do A Legion of Doom Appearance Without Ben Affleck As Batman

After Task Force X aka Suicide Squad, it looks like another famous DC Villian group Legion Of Doom will make an appearance in the DCEU. While the existing DC roster had some characters like Lex Luthor and Deathstroke resurfacing in Zack Snyder’s Justice League the news is they are eyeing Jared Leto’s Joker as well.

In a Giant Freaking Robot exclusive the portal has revealed that WB is indeed eyeing Joker’s return along with Jesse Eisenberg. Honestly, why shouldn’t they, in ZSJL Letos’ Joker was a significant presence. Fans finally got to see Batfleck and Joker together and it was worth it… But seems like there’s more.

Leto Pushing For a Batfleck’s Return

Now the same portal is reporting that Leto might only come back if Ben Affleck is the caped crusader. Looks like Leto wants to trade off the appearance with Ben Affleck’s return as Batman. Affleck will be seen next donning the cape and cowl for Ezra Miller’s The Flash. Along with him, Micheal Keaton will make a return. However, there are long due plans for a Batfleck Vs Joker from Zack Snyder’s original vision.

Zack Snyder had planned for a Legion of doom movie

In Zack Snyder’s original plans for his Justice League trilogy, he had set up a Legion Of Doom which was led by Lex Luthor and consisted of Doctor Poison, Black Manta, and other prominent villains who would help Darkseid in his attempt to tale over the earth. But since his movies didn’t get made, someone else would have to take a shot at making a proper Legion Of Doom project.

Suicide Squad vs Legion of doom

Although Suicide Squad or Task Force X is now known to a lot of the general audience after two movies in the DCEU, Legion Of Doom is the alpha baddie group in the DC lore. The team was founded by Lex Luthor, and the original lineup consisted of Black Manta, Cheetah, Gorilla Grodd, Joker, Sinestro.

Although Task Force X is forced into doing missions by Amanda Waller, Legion of Doom just exists purely to end the Justice League, led by Lex Luthor. An updated version of the Legion appears in Justice League Unlimited.

Who are in the legion of doom?

The roster of this version is much larger, holding over a hundred members of different supervillains. Its members treated that version much like a supervillain union, whose leaders, Gorilla Grodd and Lex Luthor, lent members and offered support in different types of heists and criminal activities in exchange for a cut of the profits or even augmentation of powers in exchange for a hefty fee.

Originally, Grodd led the Legion and inducted Luthor as a normal member. However, Luthor rebelled and shot Grodd when it was revealed his master plan had been to transform humanity into apes all along. Not too fond of the idea, most of the Legion accepted the shift in leadership unquestioningly and allowed Luthor to use the Legion for his own plans.

Who will make the project?

With Zack Snyder now not a part of DC’s plans, even though fans continue to demand WB to make his Justice League movies, DC has to figure out who makes this high-profile project. Walter Hamada who is the current head of DC films had hinted James Gunn will return for more DC projects even though The Suicide Squad was a massive box office failure. Gunn might be open to making this project.

What’s next for DC?

The Flash movie which is currently filming is also a pivotal movie in the new DC since the movie is supposed to introduce the multiverse concept which will allow the same characters from different timelines to interact. To showcase that Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman will be there in the movie.

While the plot is not clear at the moment it is rumoured that the scarlet speedster movie will serve as an origin for Barry Allen as well as have some elements from the famous Flashpoint Paradox comic in which the Justice League goes to war with itself and Thomas Wayne is batman instead of Bruce Wayne.