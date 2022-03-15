Jared Leto Confirms Morbius Will Cross Path With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Not just Venom but Morbius will also cross paths with MCU. Jared Leto’s vampire is setting up to face Holland’s Spider-Man.

While we thought Sony and MCU crossover meant Tom Holland’s Spider-Man meeting Venom in the near future, we were just underestimating the production houses. Keeping in mind the potential of the multiverse, Morbius and Tom’s Spider-Man can be seen in the same ring too.

Jared Leto says he'd love to see #Morbius fight #SpiderMan. "Well… I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man. I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we'd make quite a dynamic duo, I guess," he said. (Via: @MCU_Direct) pic.twitter.com/IfkVkKQmUY — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) March 14, 2022

Sony’s Marvel characters meet MCU’s Marvel characters

After Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s post-credit scene it became obvious that Sony’s Marvel characters may cross over with MCU’s Marvel characters. The post-credit scene transported Eddie Brock and Venom to a place where they saw Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on television.

It's been revealed that #spidermanNoWayHome director Jon Watts directed the Venom 2 post-credit scene.



Source https://t.co/Y668tmVz36 pic.twitter.com/IHLaEwYrdf — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) December 30, 2021

The above is no more a speculation, it was confirmed by Let There Be Carnage’s director Andy Serkis that the purpose of the post-credit scene was to tell fans that “these universes are going to somehow collide.”

“We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open. Tying them together means that there’s still potential for…they’re literally, the portal, is not being crossed fully.”

Spider-Man no way home post credit scene pic.twitter.com/R8M7IRMkNV — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) March 11, 2022

Both the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage have established the face-off between the titular characters. It is now dead sure, that sooner or later Sony’s Spider-Man universe will cross paths with MCU.

Morbius is different from other Marvel movies

Talking about crossing paths, the first resort is Holland’s Spider-Man facing Venom, but now there’s another possibility emerging. Another Marvel Comic character is set to cast in Sony’s Spider-Man universe, Morbius and speculations of him meeting Tom’s Spider-Man are in the wind.

Not just the speculations are signalling towards the possibility, but now the actor behind the titular Vampiric anti-hero, Jared Leto has commented too. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he talked about his upcoming movie.

Leto all seemed hyped up about his upcoming movie and continued to talk about how the movie is “a different take on the Marvel universe.” Furthermore, he said “it’s a brand new character,” and how he is “super excited to share that with audiences.”

Leto’s Morbius vs. Holland’s Spider-Man

As the interview followed, he was asked if fans can expect a faceoff between Morbius and Spider-Man, to which he smiled and answered that he would “love to get in the ring with Spider-Man.”

“Well… I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man. I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we’d make quite a dynamic duo, I guess.”

Jared Leto has addressed #SpiderMan's potential appearance in #Morbius: "I think Tom Holland is amazing and we'd make quite a dynamic duo…" Full quote: https://t.co/G5VIaNGnQU pic.twitter.com/5YFnZ9Widg — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 14, 2022

Though, the entire process seems a bit complicated as to how Sony will bring its characters to meet the MCU counterparts. The post-credit scenes from both No Way Home and Venom 2 showed the connection, but how they go about it is still a mind-boggling question.

We expect we would get some clearance once Morbius hits the screen on 1st April 2022. The movie’s plot will revolve around a scientist (Jared Leto) who has some rare blood disease and in the process of curing himself, he becomes a deadly vampire.