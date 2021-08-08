‘Horribly Beautiful’: Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Is Hillarious And Unarguably DC’s BOLDEST

James Gunn makes a big mark on the comic book movies landscape with his magnum opus which is his DCEU debut- The Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad is really good, inventive, hilarious, and BOLD, which is rare these days in the comic book movie landscape.

A perfect outing for Task Force X

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a fast-paced movie throughout. The movie starts off by showing that most-wanted inmates of Belle Reve prison (The Suicide Squad) will be sent on a one-way, off-the-books mission – in this case to the fictional South American dictatorship of Corto Maltese.

The opening sequence is shown of a crew of anti-heroes/Villians who are sent on an island for the mission but get killed instantly. Only Rick Flag and Harley Quinn make it through. Then we’re shown another squad has also been sent which has the main members like Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, and Ratcatcher 2 who actually make some progress in infiltrating the island.

The Suicide Squad then goes to free Harley Quinn from the dictator and then according to the instructions of Amanda Waller have to take down the secret kept in a building which is of course the iconic Justice League villain- Starro The Conqueror. Starro is a giant starfish-like alien who comes from outer space. While he might look goofy, he is one of the most dangerous and powerful villains in the entire DC universe, so hard to beat that even the mighty Justice League has failed several times to conquer him.

The ones who shined in The Suicide Squad

The performances from almost all of the crew, but the standouts are definitely Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, John Cena’s Peacemaker, and Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2. Ratcatcher 2 is the beating heart of the movie and carries the emotional weight of the movie on her shoulders and delivers remarkably well.

Peacemaker is also shown as a very interesting and twisted character, similar to Homelander in The Boys, so it makes sense that we’ll be seeing more from him in his own series. Rick Flag finally gets a chance to shine as the ultimate leader of Task Force X. Bloodsport while too similar to Deadshot is the guy with the coolest tech weapons in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad brings something new to the table

Gunn was not wrong in saying that superhero movies have become a bit boring. Most of the stories revolve around a simple plot to save the world and then have to lead into the next piece of content. What the Guardians of the Galaxy director managed with his take on Suicide Squad is to write a very good script in which he interweaves elements of the superhero genre into a traditional War/ Secret mission trope-based story. The result is you get a full Superhero experience but with a very engaging and interesting plot.

All in all James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is his best movie yet and a very big debut into the DC universe. But Gunn is not done here as the current DC president says Gunn will return for more DC projects after Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3. He has also produced and directed the Peacemaker show which will release in January next year. The Suicide Squad is now playing globally in theatres and on HBO Max.