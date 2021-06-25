James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Will Open Doors To DC Multiverse

The third trailer for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad has dropped which has a heavy focus on Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, a secret Superman connection, and a lot of DC villains. With an ensemble cast, Gunn is doing a soft reboot of David Ayer’s origin movie. While some faces remain the same this Squad will not have a Joker and many characters seem to have jumped right out of the comic panels.

Supervillains unite! New Official Trailer for #TheSuicideSquad. 🤯 See it in theaters on the big screen August 6! pic.twitter.com/HdKegOhm2Q — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2021

David Ayer’ Squad versus James Gunn’s Squad

While David Ayer’s theatrical cut of Suicide Squad was fun, interesting, and entertaining, the studio interference meant that the 3rd act was very weak and the film did not feel solid and pacy. Even though it grossed around 700 million in box office revenue, WB decided to bring in the Guardians of The Galaxy director to make any DC project of his choice. He picked The Suicide Squad to be his next big DC film and today we see the third trailer for the movie.

The Suicide Squad Trailer #3 (2021)

A focus on Idris Elba’s Bloodsport

Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba is shown to be kept in the high-security prison after putting Superman in the ICU. A familiar foe of Superman, Bloodsport uses a kryptonite bullet to shoot Superman in the chest resulting in a severe injury to him. Although Gunn said in the trailer breakdown that this superman might not be Henry Cavill. He also mentioned that his version of Suicide Squad is still very much in the DCEU, but it is its own thing.

Ratcatcher 2 will be the heart of the movie

The trailer also shows that Bloodsport has a very similar arc to what Deadshot had in the first film. He’s shown to have a daughter who is told that she will be helped if her father helps out in the very dangerous mission. Ratcatcher 2 is the heart of the Suicide Squad according to James Gunn. She represents the softer side in this massive action-packed extravaganza. She even helps Bloosport come to terms with his relationship with his daughter.

Justice League villain Starro has an interesting arc

The focus then shifts to one of the main antagonists of the movie, the famous Justice League villain Starro. Starro is a giant starfish-like alien who comes from outer space. While he might look goofy, he is one of the most dangerous and powerful villains in the entire DC universe, so hard to beat that even the mighty Justice League has failed several times to conquer him. He can make spores who get attached to people and then Starro can mind control them.

When Starro was initially introduced into the world of DC comics, the creatures were a relatively mindless race of mind-conquering and world-conquering beasts who also went by the name of the Star Conquerors. Years later, it would be revealed this alien race had a leader who went by the alias of Starro the Conqueror – although his real name was Cobi, and he was not the same species as the Starro, but rather a formerly enslaved individual who had managed to break free of their control and gain power over them.

A massive ensemble cast

There is a massive cast involved in the film, featuring Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis reprising their roles from the first film with Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, and Sylvester Stallone being the new additions. James Gunn’s Suicide Squad is scheduled to release on August 6th, 2021.