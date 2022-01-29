HOLLYWOOD

James Gunn Is DC’s New Christopher Nolan

James Gunn DC
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music in his free time.

Previous Article
The Nicest Man In Hollywood, Keanu Reeves Didn't Really Donate His Matrix Earnings!
Next Article
Secret Invasion: Nick Fury Returns And How