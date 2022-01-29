James Gunn Is DC’s New Christopher Nolan

While failing hard at the box office, the hierarchy at DC does have a lot of faith in Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, as they offered him a Peacemaker TV series that follows directly from The Suicide Squad. And now he has confirmed that he has signed up for another DC project.

Peacemaker-Official Red Band Trailer

James Gunn expands DC with Peacemaker

Gunn’s latest DC movie -The Suicide Squad was very different from a typical comic book movie, it managed to combine elements of a comic book movie with a covert ops storyline successfully. It was very interesting to see the boundaries of the genre being pushed, but it seemed like not many people cared about yet another superhero movie as the movie failed to recover its budget.

The #PEACEMAKER OFFICIAL PLAYLIST is now live on #Spotify. This is the soundtrack for the 1st 3 Episodes airing this Thursday, Jan 13 on @hbomax; feel free to follow, as it will be updated with every new episode. https://t.co/78U88VctME pic.twitter.com/uwCLqdgT7V — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 10, 2022

But Gunn did manage to bring his own style into the DCEU, which since Zack Snyder’s exit the studio lacked. Thus Gunn was given another DC project – Peacemaker, which would expand the character from The Suicide Squad. Seems like, Gunn is steadily becoming the new Nolan for WB.

The Next DC Project

Now it is revealed that Gunn is working on a secret DC project. While many hope that he makes a Harley Quinn project, he hasn’t revealed what the project will be about. When asked if he was involved with another project for DC, he attempted to reveal as little as possible, saying:

You know, we’re stepping forward. It keeps happening. We’ll see what’s happening, and I’ll know what’s happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning.”

When further probed whether the secret project was for television or a possible film, Gunn replied, “It’s TV. There you go.”

Meanwhile, The Batman Is The Next Big Thing

The next DC project to hit the big screen is Matt Reeves’ The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson as the protagonist- Bruce Wayne/ Batman. The Batman trailer is one of the most interesting trailers we have gotten in recent years and is a very fascinating one to deconstruct.

The trailer starts off with the Riddler [Paul Dano] getting arrested after leaving one of his classic riddles. Then we get some scenes of Batman going full John Wick mode in some excellent fight scenes against Gotham thugs.

We are then introduced to Catwoman [Zoe Kravitz] who is shown as the classic cunning type we know from the comics, it appears like Batman and Catwoman might team up at some point in this movie.

Gunn will be busy with the MCU till the end of 2023

James Gunn’s new DC TV series Peacemaker stars John Cena in the titular role along with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Freddie Stroma, and more.

Peacemaker’s couple counseling skills are lacking with Evan and Amber. See what happens next when #Peacemaker premieres TOMORROW on @HBOMax.@LaAlison_Araya_ @Lennyjacobson pic.twitter.com/kF3Zxr4nWy — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 12, 2022

The director’s upcoming projects also include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently in production, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Vol. 3 is expected to debut in theatres on May 5, 2023, with the Holiday Special dropping on Disney+ in December 2022.