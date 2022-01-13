Before James Bond, Henry Cavill To Play Captain Britain In MCU

Henry Cavill has expressed interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a modernised Captain Britain. Keep reading to know more.

Since 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’, the Englishman has played Superman in the DCEU, returning the character in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ and both ‘Justice League’ cuts. Following the bad reaction of Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’ film, DC appears to be de-emphasizing Cavill’s interpretation of the character in their future plans, and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is planning a Michael B. Jordan-led Superman picture. Meanwhile, Cavill has shifted his focus to other projects, including ‘Mission: Impossible: Fallout’ and ‘Enola Holmes’.

Captain Britain debuted in Marvel Comics’ Captain Britain Weekly #1 in 1976 as Brian Braddock’s superhero alter-ego. Braddock, the UK’s most famous hero, was given superhuman strength and speed, as well as flying and energy beams, by the sorcerer Merlyn, who charged the hero with upholding the law as a protector. Captain Britain has a rich comics history, having been a member of the Secret Avengers and the Illuminati, as well as led his own British super-team known as Excalibur. The character’s vintage sensibilities are similar to Steve Rogers’; thus, any big-screen rendition of the hero may need to update him.

In an interview with THR, when asked if he would consider switching from DC to Marvel Cavill first stresses that he would not consider an MCU character previously played by another actor. He has, however, seen fan-casts of himself as Captain Britain and says that playing him “would be a lot of fun”. When compared to his trans-Atlantic predecessor, Cavill would wish to modernise the character in the same way that Marvel did with Evans’ Captain America.

He said, “I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else […] because everyone’s doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumours about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British”.

For the time being, Cavill’s potential with Marvel is only hypothetical, as he may not be finished with the DC world. Even with the Jordan picture, the actor hinted earlier this week that he isn’t done with the role of Superman and would welcome the chance to continue. Cavill has indicated an interest in the Bond franchise but stated he’d rather play the villain than the titular spy, in addition to the MCU.

The notion of the former Superman becoming Captain Britain would excite fans of both the actor and the MCU. In Marvel’s Phase 4’s ever-expanding canon, there’s plenty of room for the hero to be modernised. Psylocke, Braddock’s comic book sister, was a key member of the X-Men in the 1990s, and with the MCU edging closer to reviving the popular squad originally owned by Fox, the British superhero could get a chance to shine. Marvel’s future plans span the next decade, and many of their later projects are still under wraps, so Cavill playing a more modern Captain Britain in an MCU film or show isn’t out of the question.

Do you think Cavil will make a great deal out of playing Captain Britain? Let us know in the comments down below.