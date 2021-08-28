HOLLYWOOD

Is DC Failing Without Zack Snyder

DKODING Studio
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
Spider-Man 3 Trailer: The Doctor Strange Variant You Missed
No Newer Articles