In Venom Sony Finally Finds The Success Mantra Of Spider-Man Characters

After a year of delay, Tom Hardy’s Venom 2 finally hit the theatres earlier this month. Was it worth the wait and how does this movie connect to MCU’s Spiderman? The movie is fast, bold, humorous, and filled with amazing VFX-heavy action scenes.

A SOLID SECOND OUTING FOR TOM HARDY AS VENOM

Let There Be Carnage focuses on serial killer Cletus Casady [Woody Harrelson] who gets the Carnage symbiote inserted into him by accident when Eddie Brock meets him in prison. Carnage wants to eliminate his father-Venom to become the alpha symbiote. While Cletus wants to free his girlfriend from prison. This leads up to the final Venom vs Carnage fight. The fight sequences are well shot with amazing CGI, director Andy Serkis specializes in motion capture sequences so it is no surprise Carnage looked so terrifying.

While the first film gives us an insight into who Eddie Brock is, the sequel focuses on who Venom is. After Eddie gets fed up with Venom constantly bothering him, Venom leaves Eddie to explore himself with other hosts. But life isn’t easy for him as he struggles to adapt, realizing he and Eddie are made for each other.

Venom going to a party and giving a heartfelt speech about life has got to be a highlight of this crazy movie. Venom and Eddie’s relationship grows even stronger after which they might be ready to take on bigger threats-like Spiderman. Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson effortlessly play Eddie and Cletus and their rivalry while short-lived feels exciting. Sony’s Marvel-verse has built a solid foundation after these two Venom movies.

POST CREDITS BRING VENOM INTO MCU

The post-credits of Venom 2: Let there be Carnage reveals Eddie Brock watching a news clipping that Venom shows him with features J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), and Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Jameson reveals that Peter Parker is Spiderman and then Venom licks the screen to indicate he really hates Spiderman, hinting about the iconic rivalry.

It’s a variation of the Far From Home cliffhanger. Eddy Brock and Venom find out on TV that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. So it does feel like a proper Spiderman Vs Venom movie might not be too far.

With the Spider-man: No Way Home opening up the marvel multiverse with the help of Doctor Strange, anything which previously was considered off-limits due to the MCU canon can now be done, like the Venom Vs Spiderman movie.

TOM HARDY WANTS A SPIDERMAN VS VENOM MOVIE

This is what Tom Hardy had said previously about the Spiderman Vs Venom movie made in the MCU, “Should both sides be willing, and it is beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”