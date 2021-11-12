In Multiverse of Possibilities Here’s What To Really Expect From Spider-Man: No Way Home

It is clear now that Spider-Man: No Way Home will usher in around 14 million possibilities that MCU can draw connections from.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hands-down going to set the stage for the future of the MCU multiverse. With so many important characters making cameos (that’s the thought for now) in the film, we can only imagine how Marvel Studios will explore their arcs.

Watch: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (2021) New Trailer 2 Marvel Studios & Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home is MCU’s most ambitious solo project. Spider-Man may have been through a lot in the last few years, thanks to the Disney-Sony deal, but this movie seems to have settled things as to how important Spider-Man really is for both the production giants. With Sony renaming its Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, it is clear that Sony is set to explore more characters that belong to the world of Spider-Man.

On the other hand, we have the MCU whose exploration of Spider-Man seems to have no bounds. From giving him multiple new suits to taking him to space, Marvel just cannot have enough of Spidey. And now as a part of the deal, Marvel can use characters from Sony’s previous Spider-Man franchises, something that we all are aware of by now. But there’s been a lot of talk about this. Here, we will talk about how the MCU will go ahead with Spider-Man after No Way Home.

Spider-Man- The Hero

After the Disney-Sony deal in September 2019, fans heaved a sigh of relief knowing that Spider-Man will remain in the MCU. And here we are, a month away from another Spider-Man flick that promises a greater critical and financial success for Sony. Everyone goes home happy.

Tom Holland recently told Total Film that in Spider-Man: No Way Home, we are “going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through.” Ouch. https://t.co/i70tsfNJwy pic.twitter.com/mjfhwMQXLc — IGN (@IGN) November 9, 2021

However, the question remains as to what will happen to our friendly neighborhood after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The answer is both yes and no. We will not see Spidey in another solo movie. But the Disney-Marvel deal does have his appearance finalized in another yet-untitled MCU movie. So let us keep our fingers crossed and hope that Sony and Disney will work together to give us more of our favorite web-slinger.

As a matter of fact, the deal apparently also says that Disney will host Sony’s previous Marvel-associated productions on its digital platforms Disney+ and Hulu. This includes the Raimi franchise and TASM franchise. Also, it will stream all of Sony’s theatrical releases between 2022 and 2026. This, however, will be after Netflix streams them first as Sony’s previous deal with them gives them the first rights.

The Other Heroes

Now to talk about the highest possible yet not-ascertained cameos of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. To this day, you may or may not have found reason to believe that they are in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But if they are, can we be sure that they won’t reprise their roles again? As far as Tobey is concerned, we can. This is because he is too aged now to reprise a young Peter Parker. But that is unless Marvel applies the DC-formula of The Flash movie and shows an aged Peter, like Michael Keaton’s aged Bruce Wayne.

Another former Peter Parker actor says he wasn’t invited to reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this time it’s Nicholas Hammond, who played Parker in the 1977 TV series, The Amazing Spider-Man. pic.twitter.com/lDVn8DmRDe — IGN (@IGN) November 10, 2021

Andrew Garfield may not be a part of the MCU but Sony can use him for the third installment of TASM. But we have to take this with a grain of salt because it may take Sony a long time to greenlight this project after the debacle it suffered for TASM 2. Although it wasn’t that bad, right?

The Villains

We already have Venom onboard Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Morbius is arriving in January. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be playing the role of Kraven The Hunter in his solo movie. Madame Web is also in development. And Olivia Wilde is also supposed to direct a Spider-Woman movie. This is what we know from SSMU.

Tom Holland teases a darker story in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and praises returning villains. https://t.co/8k9UEVGStZ — Collider (@Collider) November 9, 2021

As for the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing back Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. Latest rumours also speak of Rhys Ifans’ Lizard. Now, for all we know, this is perhaps the last time we will see the villains reprise their avatars. There is no reason to think that they will come back. There are plenty of villains in Spider-Man’s world. And it is not really in the nature of a superhero movie to bring back an old foe unless it is a multiverse flick which is a rare phenomenon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the mere beginning of a new world of possibilities. What Disney does with it is a matter of time. For now, the movie arrives exclusively at theatres on December 17.