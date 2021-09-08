Hunger Games Prequel: Everything You Need To Know

Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games, a spellbinding franchise exhaustively explores the narrative of tyrant President Snow’s regime, who pushes the youth to the brink of life-death circumstances for entertainment intentions. The four-part franchise immaculately captures the acts of revolution by Katniss, Peeta, Gale, and many more to weed out the existing autocracy. This refreshing tale was adapted from the New York Times best-selling novel by Suzanne Collins that goes by the same name; Hunger Games and other being Mockingjay and Catching Fire. Recently, Lionsgate greenlit the prequel to this folklore with yet another gripping recital. Take a look.

The upcoming prequel is another classic adaptation of USA Today Best-seller ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ by Suzanne Collins. The story serves as a deeper insight and reintroduction to us the world of Panem and its one of the noted characters.

When does it hit theatres?

The prequel film is in a nascent stage of development. It was made official for pushing the series into the production stage in the first half of 2022. With the throes of the pandemic at its play, it is expected that the series won’t see daylight until the years 2023 and 2024. We don’t have any official date as yet and it is subject to grounds of anticipation.

Synopsis

Spoilers Ahead!

The coming prequel will explore an unusual narrative if the movie strictly sticks to the plot of the book. Collin’s novel serves the perspective of dictator Coriolanus Snow in a reportedly sympathizing fashion. The story is footed 64 years before the original. In it, the audience will unearth the teenage of Snow. Coriolanus seeks fortune for his family by stepping up as the mentor for the 10th Annual Hunger Games. But odds are against him and he is forced to train Lucy Gray, the lowest of the low in the district 12th. Lucy, who has tremendous potential, then unites with Snow in his journey. In between, the story also sheds light on the externalities that shape the demeanor of Snow.

The debatable plotline

Interestingly, the story was corned by fans for offering a humanizing aspect to fascism. Undoubtedly, the similar trend to neutralize oppression by curating a somber backstory has been picking up the pace for quite some time. Warner Bros. “Joker” and Disney’s Cruella and Star War’s Anakin Skywalker hold a track record in the same space.

Adien Thomas, the author of the New York Times Bestseller “Cemetery Boys” wrote on his Twitter handle mentioning his concerns.

“The very last thing I’m interested in is humanizing a fascist dictator because he has a ~tragic past~”

However, onlooking the irrational objections, fans defended the book by stating that the plot extends an insight about the browbeaten character of Snow and how he continues to the same without shifting an inch. And has nothing to do with empathy by large.

The chair of the director

No casting decisions have been officiated yet. And it’s highly unlikely for the original cast to revive their respective roles unless a major tweak happens in the novel. But behind the camera, everything remains the same. Francis Lawrence, the director of original movies; franchise producer Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpsons will return. Academy award-winning screenwriter, Michael Arndt will helm the scripts.

Hunger Games was brutal from every dimension. And the sequel promises to take forward this legacy of brutality. Or perhaps, even worse.