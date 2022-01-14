Hugh Jackman, The Original Jack Sparrow To Replace Johnny Depp

Hugh Jackman is not playing Wolverine again, but he is being considered to play Jack Sparrow.

The legal battle with Amber Heard has thrown water on Johnny Depp’s future in Pirates of the Caribbean films. Though, the fans can’t stand anyone else playing Jack Sparrow, writers are considering their original choice Hugh Jackman for the role.

Amber Heard shocked the world when she wrote a public letter alleging domestic abuse by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The world went upside down for Depp after the incident, with losing films and the legal battle against the U.K. tabloid The Sun who sided with Heard. The case is still being fought in courts and neither party has been convicted or termed innocent, however Depp’s career has taken a large hit. Disney has taken back the boots of Captain Jack Sparrow despite huge outrage among the fans. Depp is worshipped in the fan community for nailing the character of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Now Disney is planning to find a replacement that could stand taller than Depp and appease the furious fans.

Just when the news of his removal fell on the ears of fans, petitions were formed against the announcement. It was rumoured that Margot Robbie would be the female version of “Jack Sparrow” and lead the franchise. Now, with Pirates of the Caribbean 6 reportedly in the works, we have wondered who could take over for Johnny Depp.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl is already in the works and there is still mystery regarding Jack Sparrow. The insiders reveal that creators want Hugh Jackman because of his immense popularity, as well as the fact that the role was originally written for him. They think that it’s time to approach him to make peace with angry fans who are threatening the franchise. Not just Jackman, other cine stars are also being considered.

Robert De Niro was also offered the role of Captain Jack Sparrow but he didn’t believe in the character and thought it would fail. Though De Niro has played a pirate but couldn’t achieve the thundering success like the Disney’s film. Disney isn’t considering him now because he is too old to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Matthew McConaughey was offered the role with an assumption that Captain Jack Sparrow would resemble someone like Burt Lancaster, the star of 1952’s The Crimson Pirate. However, Depp’s rendition of the Captain gave a new eccentric angle to it. Do you think McConaughey could be a better choice to replace Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean?

The credits of the name Jack Sparrow goes to Hugh Jackman as the character was written thinking him the pirate. Screenwriter Stuart Beattie wanted Hugh Jackman in the film but Jackman refused to play the character. Famous as the Marvel’s Wolverine, Jackman is the best alternative pirate to Depp. However, the question is if Jackman was approached to replace Johnny Depp. The insiders are floating these rumours but no statement regarding this has been made by Jackman or the creators.

The fact is that however good an actor be, but Johnny has played the character to perfection. Depp’s replacement could become a nail in the coffin for the franchise, because of his immense popularity.

Let us know if you would accept Jackman in place of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the comments box below.