Hugh Jackman Is Done And Dusted With Wolverine

With ‘Reminiscence’ just hitting the theatres, Hugh Jackman has already started working on his next film. Here are the upcoming films in which Hugh Jackman will appear.

At the age of 63, Hugh Jackman is one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers, having starred in nearly every type of film. Jackman has appeared in seven ‘X-Men’ films, as well as the musicals ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Les Misérables’ (for which he received his first Oscar nomination), ‘Prisoners’, and ‘The Prestige’. For hosting the Tony Awards, he received back-to-back Emmy nominations and won in 2005. In 2004, for ‘The Boy from Oz’, he won his own Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Hugh Jackman will return to Broadway in December to perform in a revival of ‘The Music Man’, which will run until July 31. While Jackman will be taking a break from big-screen roles, he will continue to work on projects in the future. The following is a list of all of Jackman’s future films.

‘The Son’

Variety reported in April that Jackman would act alongside Laura Dern in ‘The Son’, Florian Zeller’s follow-up to his directorial debut ‘The Father’, which was nominated for six Academy Awards and earned Zeller an Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2021. The film is based on Zeller’s stage play, which he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton (who also co-wrote ‘The Father’). The presence of his ex-wife (Dern) and their troublesome teenage son, Nicholas, disrupts Peter’s life with his partner Emma (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby. According to a Firstpost article, filming was supposed to begin this summer. The picture appears to be on track to be released before the end of the year, just in time for awards season.

‘Ferrari’

Since 2017, Jackman has been associated with Michael Mann’s Ferrari biography. Christian Bale signed up to portray the titular character in 2015, according to Deadline. A year later, Deadline claimed that Bale had to back out of playing Enzo Ferrari himself owing to concerns that he wouldn’t gain the appropriate weight in time for filming. Bale was then replaced in 2017 by Hugh Jackman.

Following the success of ‘Logan’ at the box office, Jackman initiated negotiations with Mann to replace ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star Bale, and Noomi Rapace was attached to play Ferrari’s wife Linda. The project was shelved, but Variety claimed in June 2020 that Jackman was still in talks to appear, and Mann had revised the original script written by Troy Kennedy Martin (‘The Italian Job’), who died in 2009. Although principal photography was scheduled to begin this past spring, there has been no confirmation that Jackman has formally signed on for the part.

‘The Good Spy/Apostle Paul’

In 2018, Deadline reported that Jackman was the frontrunner to play CIA operative Robert Ames in the cinematic adaptation of Kai Bird’s biography ‘The Good Spy’, situated in the Middle East. According to reports, the actor was awaiting a reworking of F. Scott Frazier’s script. The project’s current status is unknown. According to Deadline in 2015, Warner Bros. was working on Apostle Paul starring Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, and meme star Ben Affleck. Together with Damon and Affleck, Jackman was set to star in and produce the faith-based drama.

It’s unclear whether these films are still in the works or have been shelved for good, but Hugh Jackman’s involvement is worth noting.