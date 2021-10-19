How Tony and Howard Stark’s Relationship Mould The MCU

The fathers and sons in the MCU have always had an unusual relationship with each other. Here, we bring you some of the most crucial father-son duos.

Whenever we have seen fathers and sons in the MCU, their relationship has been anything but what it should be. From Phase 1 to Phase 4, we have come across multiple movies where the threads of this relationship that has had knots in it. Let us find out more about these father-son dynamics. Here we will talk about Tony Stark and Howard Stark.

Watch: Tony Stark meets his father Howard Stark – Avengers Endgame

Video Credits: AlphaClips

The MCU has always stressed the relationship between a father and son. Whenever we see such a pair, it is not the usual dynamic that we get. Their relationship is strained in some way or the other. It is more than just love-hate and has multiple layers to it that reflect in the son in some way or mould the son in a particular manner. Furthermore, this very dynamic is what adds to the son’s arc as a superhero. Here are some worthy father-son dynamics of the MCU:

Iron-Man: Tony Stark and Howard Stark

Throughout the first three phases, MCU explores this relationship more than any other. And since it begins right at the beginning of the MCU with Iron-Man (2008), its development has been quite lengthy and in-depth as compared to other relationships that have been explored. Strained to say the least, Howard’s love for Tony was not something “out there”.

Iron-Man- Like Father, Like Son, Or Not?

In Iron-Man (2008), Tony mentioned his father for the first time during the press conference after his return from captivity. “I never got to say goodbye to my father…there’s questions I would’ve asked him, I would’ve asked him how he felt about what this company did…if he was conflicted, if he ever had doubts…or maybe he was every inch the man we all remember from the newsreels.” This sentence gives us the first sign that Tony didn’t know much about his father and his work, one that seems this much shiny.

One can only understand the graveness of the legacy of Howard Stark by accepting that it took his son Tony to be taken captive in order for him, followed by the world, to understand that nothing good would ever come out of making weapons of mass destruction. He may have become Iron-Man due to his very captivity but this in turn is what eventually led him to create the Iron legion and Ultron, a world-class threat.

So while it was his father who bore in him his genius intellect, it was all he did and nothing more. And even if he did, Tony was unaware of it until the events of Iron-Man.

Iron-Man 2- A Dive into Tony-Howard relationship

In Iron-Man 2 (2010), we get a more private version from Tony about how he thought and felt about his father. That he was ill at ease when Justin Hammer mentioned his father at the hearing is clearly visible. “He was cold. He was calculating. He never told me he loved me. He never even told me he liked me,” he tells Fury.

Howard’s behaviour with Tony as a kid was such that Tony goes on to tell Fury that his father was such a guy “whose happiest day was when we shifted me off to boarding school.” The ease with which he says these words only goes on to show how much he has imbibed in him the apparent fact that he didn’t matter to his father.

Video Credits: TopMovieClips

However, despite what Tony thought and despite Howard’s apparent inability to express love for his kid, Howard made it clear in the tape that Tony was his “greatest invention.” This is something surprising for Tony if not overwhelming. Howard posthumously passed on the responsibility of changing the world expressing his grief at being “limited by the technology of my time.”

So, on one hand, we have Tony who doesn’t “get that” his father said that “the whole future was riding on me and he’s passing it down.” On the other hand, we have Howard who believes that Tony can save the world but doesn’t make him understand it in any way. This takes us straight to Avengers: Endgame where Tony meets Howard in the past and Howards tells him, “…the greater good has rarely outweighed my own self-interest.”

Captain America: Civil War- A Young Tony

Next up, we have Captain America: Civil War that pulled out all the pain that Tony had inside him for his mom and especially his dad. The very beginning shows Tony using his BARF technology to recreate a memory. That memory was of his parents leaving just before they would be murdered.

Of all the words exchanged, what we remember most clearly is “I love you, dad and I know you did the best you could.” Hesitation, pain, loss, anger, regret, all these are easily visible in these words of Tony. And all are addressed to Howard. One of the reasons for his anger for not being able to save his parents, and in this case, especially his father, is probably because he craved the love he didn’t get and hoped that he would, only if Howard were alive to see him as the figure he has become today. Again, his words to Steve right before he is about to attack Bucky are “I don’t’ care, he killed my mom.” He doesn’t mention his father here because he doesn’t want to show that he cares for him. But deep down, he does. And the proof of this is as follows.

Video Credits: TopMovieClips

Avengers: Endgame- The Tony-Howard Meet

Tony recruited Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man and took it upon himself to protect him no matter what, something in which he failed. His first words to Steve after Carol Danvers rescues the ship that had him, and Nebula, are, “I lost the kid.” The pain and regret in his voice seem to root from the fact that he didn’t want to be like his father who didn’t care for someone he was responsible for i.e. his son Tony. “What is grief if not love persevering?” said Vision in WandaVision. This is exactly what Tony undergoes but doesn’t realize until he meets his father.

The scene where Tony meets his father in the past is only 5 minutes approx. But it cleans away all the pain that Tony had. This is when we realize that all Tony needed was one last meet with his dad face-to-face. One would imagine that he would not behave nicely (which wouldn’t have any real consequence). But he did.

The Conversation

The conversation is one of the most memorable ones in the MCU and always will be. The words “No amount of money ever bought a second of time,” is a great way to showcase how both Howard and Tony were unable to spend the time they wanted with each other but couldn’t despite having frankly everything one could dream of. Moreover, Tony’s reply to Howard’s reaction (“Smart guy.”) was, “he did his best.” This is the much-awaited catharsis that Tony needed. And what adds to it are Howard’s following words, “the kid’s not even here yet and there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for him.” His dad opening up to him isn’t really what we expected. You only say such words to someone close to you. So, it was fate that brought these two together, if not in the present, then in the past.

And Tony’s final words, “Howard, everything is gonna be alright. Thank you (pause) for everything… (the rest is made up)” to his father was the greatest gift to the Marvel fans. The reassurance is overwhelming as Tony needed this from his father all his life and didn’t get it. And here he is, providing it to his dad instead. Tony is a changed man now, and who knows, maybe Howard will remember him and his “weird beard” in a parallel universe.

The Epilogue

The relationship between Tony Stark and Howard Stark remains one of the most crucial relationships in the MCU. The multiple layers make it more organic and palpable. And it has further added to the character of Tony and his growth. And not just as a father but also as a superhero as well. If you think about it, he was ready to sacrifice himself for the sake of the planet in all the Avengers movies. In Avengers (2012), he took the missile to outer space. He went under the land of Sokovia and took Thor’s destructive hit in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). In Avengers: Infinity War (2018), he took on Thanos at the cost of his life. And finally, in Avengers: Endgame (2019), he sacrificed himself. This again echoes Howard’s words from Avengers: Endgame when he said, “the greater good has rarely outweighed my own self-interest.”

This is the first MCU father-son relationship that we talk about. For more such father-son odysseys, keep checking this space.