How The Rock Can Help To Restore The SnyderVerse

While The Rock is busy finishing the pre-production for his passion project The Black Adam, it is interesting to look at how Dwayne Johnson might be the final piece of the jigsaw to complete the puzzle to getting more of Zack Snyder’s DCEU projects. What is the secret connection between Dwayne Johnson and the Snyderverse?

The Rock want Black Adam to fight Superman

Last year Dwayne Johnson posted a picture of him and Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the DCEU and more recently in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Henry Cavill was disheartened by Warner Bros’ lack of interest in doing more sequels to his solo Man Of Steel film. He pitched a Man of Tomorrow project with Mission Impossible director Christopher Mcquarrie to Warner Bros Studios but was turned down. Disappointed by Warner, he moved on to The Witcher Series for Netflix which has been a smash hit. But The Rock has been very public about his desire to take on Henry Cavill’s Superman.

How is Shazam connected to Black Adam and Superman?

The comic story about Shazam and Superman teaming up to take down Black Adam is one of the fan favorites in the DC comics for a long time. Black Adam was originally intended to fight Zachari Levi’s Shazam in future sequels, but Dwayne Johnson’s desire to fight Superman makes it very interesting. Originally an archnemesis to Shazam in the DC comics, The man in black went on to become one of the most famous and loved Anti Heroes in DC. Black Adam takes on the Justice Society of America who believe themselves to be the protectors of the earth and view the Man in Black as a threat. Black Adam is one of the most powerful characters in DC, even comparable to Superman in terms of his special abilities. It will be interesting to see how the Black Adam movie sets up the Justice Society’s relationship with the antihero and how it will affect other DC big-name characters.

Watch: Black Adam – Official Teaser 2021

The secret connection between Henry Cavill and The Rock

The secret connection is this- The Rock and Henry Cavill have the same agent, Johnson’s ex-wife and business partner, Danny Garcia. And it is rumoured that this connection might be the key to getting more of Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse. If Dwayne Johnson strongly pursues Warner to get Henry Cavill back in the DCEU, they have to do it by bringing Zack Snyder back since he created Henry Cavill’s version of Superman. And Zack only comes back if he is guaranteed he gets a chance to finish his five-movie arc which was scheduled to finish with a Justice League trilogy.

The Rock gets what he wants

The Rock does have a huge influence over Warner since he is the biggest star to join the DCEU franchise and he usually gets what he wants. Considering his massive fanbase and his ability to consistently deliver hits on the big screen, it would be wise for Warner Bros studios to not upset him. He has always stated that the hierarchy of power would change in the DCEU, but he can’t do that if there is no Justice League to fight against.