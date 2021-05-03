How Robert Pattinson’s Batman Connects To HBO Max’s Gotham Series

With hidden clues in Reeves’ inspiration, the plot of The Batman is quite visible to the fans

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s upcoming The Batman is one of the most anticipated projects in Hollywood. Turns out long before filming the movie Reeves revealed that his movie will be based on the events of Batman Noir: The Long Halloween. So let’s see how exactly will the comic translate to a live-action adaptation.

The Batman – DC FanDome Teaser

The Shocking Story of Gotham

The Long Halloween is one of the most famous Batman comic book series for a reason. It is one of the most interesting intriguing and captivating storylines in the many years of Batman comics.

It tells a story of how corruption has completely taken over Gotham and even the Wayne family was corrupted on occasions. Tired of all the infighting and politics, a young Bruce Wayne sets out to remove all the corruption in Gotham by becoming The Dark Knight.

It’s to be noted that DC has already greenlit a ‘Gotham’ project for HBO Max, which is a spin-off series from Pattinson’s Batworld. Surely, the show will create the premise for Battinson to take on the darker side of the city as the caped crusader.

Removing the corruption

This series shows the detective side of Batman, even the noir title comes from that fact. Batman sets out to clean up the mob families especially the large and connected one of The Falcones. The main target is the head of the family, Carmine Falcone. But as the Falcones find out Batman is after them, they take help from some iconic Batman villains which include The Riddler, Two-Face, and the Calendar Man.

The most fascinating aspect of this story is that Batman receives dates from an anonymous source who tells him that something terrible will happen in Gotham on those days. Something similar we saw the Riddler doing in The Batman’s trailer.

It’s up to Batman and Gordon to figure out what might happen and they fail several times initially. With the help of some rogues like The Calendar Man, they finally figure out that one of the Falcones is responsible for this destruction and then capture him.

How will Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’s version connect to the Long Halloween?

Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be a story from the famous comic The Long Halloween. It will feature a young Batman who will try to remove the corruption in Gotham. “I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is,” Matt Reeves said.

“Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and this is how he’s trying to rise above that struggle. But that doesn’t mean that he even fully understands, you know.”

An unseen version of Batman

Matt Reeves thinks this version of Batman will feel very emotional and impactful. Since his Batman takes on solving real-life issues like corruption unlike Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck’s versions who face intergalactic threats. “There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional,” Reeves said about the film, “and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current. I think it always does. There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at another time.” Let’s see how Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman turns out.