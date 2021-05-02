How Marvel Copied Their Multi Million Dollar Characters From DC

As Marvel and DC have been battling it out for decades there have been instances where some characters on either side have started to feel similar or should we say mirrored

In the age of superheroes movies coming out every single month from different production houses still, the titans in the world of superheroes are DC and Marvel. So, the age-old question remains who started the superhero craze. So the answer is DC came first. In the 1940s it was called Detective Comics, Inc, later to be called National Publications, later to be called just DC. They basically invented superheroes with Action Comics #1. There would be no superheroes without DC.

Now about Marvel. They existed in the 1940s as Atlas or Timely – but they had not truly made a mark. Atlas had high points in the 40s, like Captain America, the Sub-Mariner and the Human Torch, but when they became Timely in the 50s, they were just a trend-chasing factory, coming in second until stan lee joined Marvel and made it what it is today.

Marvel Vs DC: A Brief History of Plagiarism

So as these two Giants have been battling out for decades there have been few instances where some of the characters on each side have started to feel similar or should I say mirrored, repeated or outright Rip-offs. There can be many reasons for these similarities as generally superheroes are of a certain type such as men in armour (Iron man, captain atom),a demi-god (Thor, Hercules) or maybe now the person who used to work for one have started working for other and has brought his ideas and incorporated in there just to tell stories of character that they loved and created.

So, we have compiled a list of characters from both DC as well as Marvel who are directly or indirectly similar to each other in many ways. As we are only talking about DCEU (Dc extended universe) and MCU (Marvel cinematic universe) we will only be talking about characters who have already been featured in either movies or Tv-series which is part of this shared universe only. We will not be covering characters who has appeared only in comics and animated series but not in movies or characters who have been in past Dc or marvel-based comic movies, but those movies were not part of the cinematic universe (for example fantastic four,2005). So, without any due let’s start our list:

Deadpool and Deathstroke

In terms of comics, Deathstroke definitely came first. It was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, the character debuted in The New Teen Titans #2 in December 1980 under the name “Deathstroke the Terminator. Deadpool was created by Marvel’s writer Fabian Nicieza and artist/writer Rob Liefeld, the character first appeared in The New Mutants #98 (cover-dated February 1991).

Liefeld, a fan of the Teen Titans comics, showed his new character to then-writer Fabian Nicieza (creator of Deathstroke). Upon seeing the costume and noting his characteristics (killer with super agility), Nicieza contacted Liefeld, saying ‘this is Deathstroke from Teen Titans.’

Cinematic appearances

Deathstroke has been portrayed by Manu Bennett on The CW’s television show Arrow, by Esai Morales on the DC Universe series Titans. And also by Joe Manganiello in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with a cameo in the 2017 film Justice League.

Ryan Reynolds portrayed the character in the X-Men film series, appearing in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), Deadpool (2016), and its sequel Deadpool 2 (2018).

Similarities

The obvious would be the names Deadpool (wade Wilson) and Deathstroke (Slade Wilson), outfits and personality. Both are merc(mercenary) with the mouth, they both are killer with superagility, skilled marksman, great in hand-to-hand combat and are good with guns and swords. Both have accelerated healing power and their origin path is quite similar as they both started as villains and later transformed into an anti-hero of the sort.

Quicksilver and Flash

So in terms of comics, Flash was at least two decades ahead of quicksilver so we can say he was faster than quicksilver at least in appearing first. It was created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Harry Lampert, the original Flash first appeared in Flash Comics #1 (cover date January 1940/release month November 1939. The character first appeared in the comic book Uncanny X-Men #4 (March 1964) and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Cinematic appearances

Ezra Miller in the DC Extended Universe series of films, beginning with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Grant Gustin portrays Flash in the Flash series of DCEU in television series named Flash (2014-present.)

Two separate live-action versions of Quicksilver have been adapted by two different film studios: Aaron Taylor- Johnson portrayed the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise, appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) as a cameo and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

And for the role of quicksilver outside of MCU Evan Peters portrayed him in the 20th Century Fox films X- Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019), as well as a cameo in Deadpool 2 (2018). Peters later appeared as an imposter Pietro in the MCU television series WandaVision (2021), as a nod to his past role.

Quicksilver in comics is a mutant gained or should I say inherited his powers from his father magneto as well as in Fox studios version of portrayal while In Marvel cinematic version it is shown that he and Scarlet Witch gained their power through experiments conducted by Hydra with mind stone gave him his powers.

Similarities

‘Super Speed’, which includes the ability to run, move, and think extremely fast, use superhuman reflexes, and seemingly violate certain laws of physics. Their outfit are not very similar except both will always be spotting a lightning bolt on their chest in their outfits.

Bulls Eye and Deadshot

Introduced in the 1950 Batman #59, Deadshot’s often billed as someone who never misses his target. It was created by David Vern Reed, Lew Schwartz, and Bob Kane. Bullseye was introduced much later as one of Daredevil’s primary villains, created by Marv Wolfman and John Romita, Sr., Bullseye’s gift is being able to transform any object into a projectile capable of killing someone.

Cinematic appearances

Deadshot was played by Will Smith in the DC Extended Universe, starting with the 2016 film, Suicide Squad. Bullseye was played by Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter in the third season of the Netflix Daredevil television adaptation.

He has been portrayed by Colin Farrell in the 2003 film adaptation of Daredevil. We will not be counting this as this film was before Mcu came into existence.

Similarities

The obvious similarity is both of them don’t seem to miss ever. They both are excellent Marksman with great reflexes the only difference would be that bullseye can use anything as weapons to hit target whereas Deadshot generally relies on Guns. They both play supervillain with exception of Deadshot sometimes playing as hero or anti-hero while working in the Suicide Squad or protecting himself or his kid.

Thanos and Darkseid

Thanos was a direct rip-off of Darkseid as Jim Starlin and Mike Friedrich introduced Thanos in Iron Man #55(In 1973) two years after DC’s planet-ruling monarch Darkseid (1971) arrived on the scene.

Created by writer-artist Jack Kirby (later who was instrumental in making so many marvel characters once he joined marvel comics), the character debuted in a cameo in Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #134 (November 1970) before being fully introduced in Forever People #1 (February 1971).

Marvel’s then Editor-in-Chief, Roy Thomas, got a look at the design that things started to change. Thomas outright explained to Starlin that if he was going to rip off the New Gods, then it might as well be “the really good one”.

Cinematic appearances

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos was portrayed by Damion Poitier in The Avengers (2012) and by Josh Brolin in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) through voice and motion capture

After being referred to multiple times in the DC Extended Universe in whedon’s justice league and in batman v superman, the character made his feature film debut in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, where he was portrayed by Ray Porter.

Similarities

Darkseid and Thanos stand as the big bad in their respective cinematic universe, Darkseid in DCEU and Thanos in MCU they both have unstoppable forces Thanos has infinity gauntlet and Darkseid has an anti-life equation. Given such powerful concepts, most of Darkseid and Thanos appearances presents them in search of their ultimate power.

Darkseid is looking for anti-life equation(Justice league 2017,2021(Synder cut)) and Thanos looking to assemble Infinity Stone to wipe off half of the universe (Infinity saga (Avengers: infinity war and endgames)