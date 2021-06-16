How Infinity Stones Can Solve Real-World Problems

In this unprecedented situation, where the numbers of Coronavirus cases are shooting up like crazy. And it is steering the direction of our every aspect of life all we need is a hint of superpowers. There is no way I cannot stop myself but the wonder of the parallel universe where somebody has the hand-on the six infinity stones from Marvel Cinematic Universe for all the good reasons. The one who could alter the course of the way we are living these mad times. Here is the rundown on how we could have effectively used the Infinity Stones MCU to spare ourselves from witnessing this massive havoc of life, time, and resources.

Soul Stone

There is no denying the fact that this pandemic has claimed uncountable lives. It has robbed us of not only our loved ones but also the precious time that we could have cherished with them in the future. With the power of the soul stone at our disposal, one could easily control life, death and manipulate souls. The very idea of the resurrection of the dear departed of the pre-post-covid era can certainly carve smiles on many faces.

Time stone

Ever wondered what it would be like to fast forward to a year or two and spend a life without a mask and sanitizer? Or what if you could journey back in time and not cancel those travel plans that you chalked out a year before? That is precisely what time stone will do for you. If worse comes to worst, all we want to know among how many million possibilities did we defeat the virus. I hope the answer is not one this time.

Mind stone

You cannot turn your head from the reality that our scientific community did a magnificent job of decoding the vaccine at such a crunched deadline. But, What if we could get our hands on the mind stone and miraculously it possesses the capability to unleash the uncharted intelligence of man. Henceforth, with this enhanced knowledge supposedly, we could whip out the vaccine in a matter of a day or two. Not just an effective vaccine for every known mutation but also mass produce it in a blink of an eye. Imagine the simplicity!!

Space stone

How about the thought of setting up an isolation ward in Xandar or may be Sakar? Also, ponder over the idea of shifting people with anti-bodies to Asgard? With space stone, we can put multiple planets to use. Moreover picture the ingenuousness in traveling from planet to planet in seconds.

Reality stone

Undoubtedly to this date, the reason, origin and transmission of the virus remain a mystery. There is a lot that remains under the carpet. Topped up with the fabricated official numbers on causalities and active cases raise nothing but eyebrows on everything. Given the circumstances, I think we all can agree that to unmask this conundrum, we need the reality stone.

Power stone

As for the power stone, I am sure we all can build consensus that we don’t desire to demolish any planet and especially not the Earth. So, let us leave it as it may. On a second thought, if there are any means by which we could harness its power to develop our healthcare infrastructure speedily, like in a heartbeat then why not give it a go.

Not that we would love for all of this to happen in reality but here’s a quick warning, in case somebody does have all these Infinity Stones MCU in a gauntlet, then let’s keep an eye on him/her to make sure they don’t snap the fingers out of insanity.