How Falcon And The Winter Soldier Turned Out To Be Marvel’s Best Series

Falcon and Winter Soldier has the potential to become a stand-along show. And it can turn out to be the biggest Marvel show.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has held on to a lot of excitement since the posters and teasers. And the first episode completely nailed it. Here’s why we think it has the potential to become a more-than-Marvel TV show.

Watch: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Episode 2 Promo 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally arrived and has got fans wondering how things will pave the way. However, the show need not lead to another movie or show. The capabilities of the show are far-reaching, much more than WandaVision. Let us ask ourselves a question. If Falcon and the Winter Soldier was not of Marvel, would it still be this popular? We think yes.

Previously in Falcon and Winter Soldier

Had it not been for the pandemic and lockdown, Falcon and the Winter Soldier would have been released before WandaVision. But WandaVision was complete and Marvel decided to go ahead with it. And as fate would have it, WandaVision truly served as the perfect way to kick-start MCU Phase 4 with its sitcom genre, a love-letter to television.

But while WandaVision has a world of its own and sets the stage for new occurrences in the MCU timeline, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is much more palpable as a series that picks things up right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. And it has a lot of stuff that was previously introduced e.g. Baron Zemo, Sokovia Accords, and more.

Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier opens as most watched series premiere ever on @DisneyPlus. Read more: https://t.co/zOV82JKHV3 pic.twitter.com/meBBARQrJ6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 22, 2021

The New Heroes

Set in the present, the series deals with the lives of Sam Wilson and James “Bucky” Barnes and carries forward the MCU timeline. It begins in a straight-forward fashion. Within minutes of starting, the first episode shows us The Falcon AKA Sam engaging in a fight in flight. But back at his home, he undergoes mundane everyday matters like a common person. Bucky still has nightmares dating back to his winter-soldier days while coping up with the present.

As a Stand-Alone Series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier can serve as a standalone show with more than one season to its name. It was clear that WandaVision would not have any more seasons and lead to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But this show can have more than one seasons. After all, the characters have strong on-going arcs that go back a long time in the MCU. And moreover, the thread that connects them is the oldest of them all, Captain Steve Rogers. Both have shared the big screen in many movies but not as the central characters.

They can do this all day 💥 Check out the second in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Artist credit to @Hiperactivo. Stream the first episode of the Original Series now on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/daGKeYVIJw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 22, 2021

Falcon and the Winter Soldier gives them their deserved limelight. And the very first episode brings out their stories clearly. Sam’s dilemma regarding his “worth” and his family issues, and Bucky’s nightmares and therapy sessions, and his desire to make amends; all these will serve as a lot of subject matter for at least 2 seasons.

Words and Rumors

“There’s a setting in particular that people have already glimpsed in some of the trailers that is a setting from the Marvel Comics that was not previously available to us, but it’s more of an Easter egg in and of itself.” Kevin Feige to Entertainment Weekly

Here “not previously available to us” seems to denote the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, the rights to which belonged to 20th Century Fox but not anymore. So, we might see the mutants coming over to the MCU. However, Marvel should not use Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a platform to launch the X-Men. The show is much greater than this.

Reply ⭐ if you have streamed the first episode of Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" on @DisneyPlus! #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/fJes91vfGD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 21, 2021

On the other hand, showrunner Malcolm Spellman also teased that the show will tie into several Marvel projects. “I can think of three that I’m not allowed to talk about,” he noted.

We do have ideas for these projects. We saw James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) who will play a central character in the upcoming Armor Wars series. There are also rumors that Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh in the upcoming Black Widow movie) will have a cameo in the show.