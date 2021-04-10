How Flash Travel Backward And Forward In Time

The Flash has ‘quantum abilities’, he can go reverse or forward in time but how exactly he does this kind of time travel

One of the most amazing sequences in the four-hour Zack Snyder’s Justice League was Ezra Miller’s Flash reversing time to ensure the survival of the planet. So let’s see how Flash accomplishes this in comics as well the recent live-action adaptations.

A Breathtaking Sequence from the Flash

The scene in which Flash runs faster than the speed of light to save the planet after The League failed to stop the mother boxes from synchronizing and forming a unity. Combined with Zack Snyder’s amazing interpretation of speed force on screen and Junkie Xl’s score, it was one of the most memorable scenes in comic book movie history in recent times. Let’s dive deep into how Flash time travel.

It's time we discuss this scene, which absolutely blew me away. The brilliant score, the trippy visuals, and the surprisingly heartfelt completion of Flash's arc make this one of the most epic & profound superhero moments of ALL-TIME…



Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' (2021)

How Flash Reverses Time

The way that Barry rewrites reality is that if he pushes himself to run at his fastest, it gives him a do-over. Barry could be running so fast that time not only slows down, but it stops as he, essentially, rewinds what has just happened. Him running towards a massive explosion caused by the Motherboxes uniting as he enters the speed force and the blast moves inward and the ground reassembles in front of his feet. Showing he’s changing time by a matter of minutes or seconds to reverse the three mother-boxes synchronizing and forming the unity.

Although this scene shows Flash time travelling, Snyder just scratched the tip of the iceberg of his time travel capabilities. So there are two kinds of time travel Flash does, first is the one shown in Justice League where he reverses time by mere seconds or minutes and the other one is going back 5-10 years as he does in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Flashpoint, where he goes back in time to save his mother.

Flash’s connection to the Knightmare timeline

Flash’s time travel will lay the foundation for the Knightmare timeline (which would be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 and 3) where he makes the jump back 5 years. This was shown in Batman Vs Superman when Flash randomly appears in the Batcave to tell Bruce Wayne that ‘Lois Lane is the key’. Which references how Superman will become unstable after Darkseid kills Lois Lane. When The Flash uses the cosmic treadmill, he can only reappear at the same point the cosmic treadmill is placed. The treadmill was made by Batman and Flash in the Batcave, hence he appears right there.

The Flash will Introduce DC Multiverse

It will be interesting to see how Andy Muschietti will use Flash’s abilities in his 2022 solo Flash film. It will introduce the Multiverse concept as well, which will require Flash to run back and forth in time to interact with various superheroes. This movie will be a pivotal movie for Warner Bros’ Dc franchise as they attempt to soft reboot the franchise by introducing the multiverse concept which will enable different filmmakers to make their versions of the characters separate from previous interpretations.

"You can't turn your back on the world forever, Arthur. Above, or below."



Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on @HBOMax. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/kkt8nkKIHZ — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) April 7, 2021

It’s been a long and hard journey to get The Flash movie’s production get started. Initially, the Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct this film but that plan didn’t turn out as expected. Finally, It series director Andy Muschietti was signed to create the scarlet speedster for the big screen. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 4th, 2022 .