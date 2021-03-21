How DC’s Upcoming Flash Movie Introduces Multiverse

Flash director Andy Muschietti throws some light on how the DC multiverse operates

As the long-awaited Snyder Cut came out and blew fan’s minds, DC continues to make progress with its other studio projects. The Flash movie is one in particular that really ironically needed a boost. After over seven years in production and a couple of unavoidable rescheduling, it finally looks like the new release date could be the final one. Last year’s DC FanDome event confirmed Ezra Miller starrer is set to introduce DC’s Multiverse.

Images that precede legendary events pic.twitter.com/heczHUkdHd — DC Extended Universe (@TheDCEU) March 21, 2021

After having several directors over the years, The Flash movie will now be directed by Andy Muschietti (It) and written by Christina Hudson (Bumblebee and Birds of Prey). Miller is set to reprise his role as Barry Allen and he will be joined by Iris West, who reappears in the Snyder Cut after being cut out of the 2017 Justice League movie. Interestingly, we see Snyder’s interpretation of Flash reversing the time in his cut of Justice League. Now is the time we see director Andy Muschietti’s vision.

The Flash’s Cast and Plot

There have been reports that DC plans to introduce a new super girl in the upcoming movie with director Muschietti confirming that The Young and The Restless Latino star Sasha Calle has been cast for the role. Maribel Vedu is set to reprise her role as Barry’s mom although Billy Curdrup won’t be returning as Barry’s dad due to scheduling conflicts. Crudup is reportedly set to be filming for the Apple TV original series, The Morning Show around the time The Flash movie will also be filming. Considering he already won an Emmy for his role in the series, it’s no surprise where his choices lie.

Watch: DCEU Barry Allen meets Barry Allen Scene

The Flash movie plot is centred around Barry Allen’s [Ezra Miller] efforts to travel back in time in order to save his mother from murder. Of course, this would lead to his messing with the timeline and creating an alternate timeline – or several timelines. These multiple verses aka Multiverse will lead to the appearance of – you guessed it – multiple Batmen.

This scene is one of my favourite comic book movie scenes ever. The vfx and Barry’s lines were incredible. The Flash and Justice League theme intertwined was perfectionpic.twitter.com/C1N5YlQyit — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) March 19, 2021

It has already been confirmed that Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck would both be playing their versions of the caped crusader in the upcoming Flash movie. With Keaton reprising the role for the first time since 1992 and Affleck right out of Zack Snyder’s Justice League fans are in for a treat. Muschietti has revealed the concept art of Keaton’s Batman with Miller’s Flash at DC FanDome in 2020.

How Flash’s Multiverse Works?

In a previous interview confirming the ‘time-travel,’ Muschietti revealed further details about the movie’s plot. Taking from the Flashpoint event from the comic but rather choosing to do his own take Muschietti has kept the Flash’s reason to travel back in time the same. “Flash travels back to try to save his mother. It is a spectacular action movie but it has a big heart.”

Black Adam and The Flash start filming in April.



We are so close to greatness. pic.twitter.com/TKQbur4Jsm — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 21, 2021

Furthermore, announcing Ben Affleck’s presence in the Flash 2022 he told Vanity Fair, “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” He further added. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Ben Affleck seems to be finally getting back in the mix of things with Muschietti confirming that Affleck’s version of the dark knight is an integral part of Barry Allen’s story. Muschietti and Miller have got a big task at their hands. The Flash opens up new avenues for the DC universe.

Production on the movie is set to begin in April 2021.