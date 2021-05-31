HBO’s House Of The Dragon Gives Fans A Peek Into The Targaryen Bloodline

Breaking down the official snaps of House of the Dragon

HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max are all decked up to premiere the House of the Dragon prequel, in the year 2022. The show is staged 300 years before the events of the original. Additionally, it is adapted from George R. R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood. The series commenced its filming quite recently. And in no time, the unofficial snapshots started deluging the web world.

HBO has snaps from the House of the Dragon prequel, giving away the piece of cake that we want just at this time. The snaps feature five major characters of the series. So, we dug it for you and got it covered. Let us chew over: who they are, what is their role in the series, and who is playing what?

Watch: House of the Dragon Teaser | (HBO) 2022

Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon Targaryen

The character of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is donned by Emma D’Arcy and that of Daemon Targaryen by Matt Smith. Rhaenyra Targaryen is the first-born to King Viserys I Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine). Legend says she has every trait to be a rightful claimant of ruling the Seven Kingdoms, but indeed she is not a man.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/uK0FigUbhq — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2021

This fearless dragon rider is the proclaimed heir to the Iron Throne, but as time marches by, the seeds of sourness sprouts in the House Targaryen, and she is unfortunately stripped of that title very soon. Prince Daemon Targaryen is a younger brother to Viserys I Targaryen. He also eyes the throne, but things do not add up for him. And later, he weds Rhaenyra to stand beside her in anticipation of thrusting his reign on the kingdom.

Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower

The character portrayal of Alicent and Otto is pulled off by Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans respectively. Olivia plays the role of King Viserys’ second lawfully wedded wife. Akin to every other king, Viserys’ kingdom was also raring for a prince, who could lift the responsibilities and nurture the legacy so build. But to dismay, his first wife, Aemma Arryn, bears him a daughter (Rhaenyra Targaryen).

After her tragic demise, the very serene and fertile Alicent Hightower (daughter of Otto Hightower) is betrothed to King Viserys. The queen possesses keen political acumen and courtly grace. As the marriage mushrooms, she bears four children to the King, namely Aegon Targaryen, Helaena, Aemond, and Daeron Targaryen. On the flip side, Otto Hightower is Hand of the King, it is his counseling Rhaenyra is named heir. He holds the rivalry with King’s younger brother Daemon.

Lord Corlys Velaryon aka “The Sea Snake.”

The character of Lord Corlys is played by Steve Toussaint. He is the fabled nautical adventurer the history of Westeros has ever known, who belongs to a Valyrian bloodline. As the claimant of the mammoth fleet of navy, the Lord flamboyantly cherishes his empire built on the riches of the world. He is famed as even wealthier than Lannisters.

Equally raged by King Viserys’ marriage, Corlys vows his fealty to Daemon and stands his aside to dethrone Queen Alicent. His wife, Rhaenys Targaryen, is a fearsome dragon rider. Parallelly, they rule sky and sea. As time paces by, we will see more such feature shots from the streaming platform.

And more juicy titbits are anticipated to be flung out in the open. Hopefully, we will see more than five-character revelations in the future. House of the Dragon prequel..