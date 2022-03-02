George RR Martin Approves House Of Dragon Is Over Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones’ prequel House of the Dragon has finished filming and according to the author, George R.R Martin it’s “terrific.” The internet is full of fans debating whether HBO’s new spin-off House of the Dragon will help them get over the trauma of GOT finale. Nonetheless, from the optimism of the series’ author, it seems that House of the Dragon will not repeat the mistakes of GOT.

#TargaryenThrusday BONUS Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. https://t.co/DZ2uMICFck pic.twitter.com/05tEfHWFqj — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) February 18, 2022

Martin says the GOT prequel will be “terrific”

House of the Dragon which started filming in April 2021 has wrapped up for the first season consisting of ten episodes. And, the most satisfactory part of this news is, Martin’s comment that he likes the way the show has come out.

The announcement of the completion of filming came out with the initial reaction of the creator of Got universe himself. Martin took to his blog to give his first reaction. He saw some rough cuts of the show and appreciated the writing, direction, and acting of the show. Furthermore, he said the overall show looks “terrific.”

George R. R. Martin says he's 'loving' the rough cuts he's seen of 'House of the Dragon' episodes 🐲



'The writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific' pic.twitter.com/sTDtNZnVL3 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 18, 2022

He wrote, “I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, colour timing, score, all the post-production work.” Further adding appreciation to the cast and crew he continued, “But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan and Miguel and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

House of the Dragon Will Be Fierce and Bloody

House of the Dragon is based on Martin’s book, Fire & Blood and will be set up around 200 years before Game of Thrones. Unlike, GoT, it will not have several families fighting for the throne, rather it will just revolve around the Targaryens.

The show focuses on how the family was split. The two siblings, Aegon II and Rhaenyra will fight for the throne, after their father, Viserys I dies. This entire civil war is known as the ‘Dance of Dragons.‘

As the name of the book Fire & Blood suggests that the war will be high on “fire” and “blood”. While the name of the war, Dance of Dragons metaphorically suggests, the mindless battle of the Targayriens that’ll eventually extinct their dragons and magic.

The show will come in 2022 for sure

So, now the biggest question that remains is regarding the release date of the show on HBO, discussions are going on between HBO and the House of the Dragon’s team to figure out an apt time for unleashing the dragons.

MORE FROM DKODING: House Of Dragons Will Match The Fate Of GoT Finale

As told by HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys to Deadline. “One of the reasons why we’re trying to be cautious about it is when you’re shooting a show that big during a pandemic, especially with the last round [with] a lot of crew and cast members… you didn’t know who was going to drop out or if we’re going to have to shut down so we just didn’t want to declare a date and then find ourselves shut down. Meaning that the show will debut this year, but when, is still to be determined.

Further adding, “Now that we are out of production, I think that we will talk to their guys and figure out what we want to do in terms of announcing a date. But I was just trying to make sure that we didn’t come out with a date that we couldn’t meet for something that was out of our control.”

The cast of the show includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Among the others will be Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, and Sonoya Mizuno.

While, George RR Martin approves of House of Dragon, how hyped are you for it?