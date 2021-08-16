House Of Gucci: Everything We Know So Far

The trailer for the upcoming biographical drama House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver dropped recently. So far, the trailer has taken the internet by storm. The movie is based on the infamous murder of Maurizio Gucci and likewise attempts to intensively explore this narrative. Also, the movie is an adaptation of the 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden.

The true story of the drama

In 1995, one of the most obnoxious scandals shook the lands of Italy. An Italian businessman and former CEO of Gucci, Maurizio Gucci was shot dead on the steps of his office building. His security guard, Giuseppe Onorato, was shot too but fortunately survived the attack.

This incident took place a few years after the bitter separation of him with his wife, Patrizia Reggiani, and her publicly voicing the desire to kill him. With this, Patrizia was held as a primary suspect. Rightly so, two years later, on 31st January 1997; she was arrested for committing this heinous crime.

Reportedly, the investigation revealed, Reggiani, hatched the felony along with her friend and psychic, Auriemma. They hired a hitman, Benedetto Ceraulo, and a getaway driver. All four of them were convicted in the trial. Patrizia was sentenced to prison for 29 years on charges of planning an assassination and the hitman for lifetime imprisonment.

In an interview with The Guardian, she opened up about the motive for such drastic action. She shares,

“I was angry with Maurizio about many, many things at that time. But above all, this. Losing the family business. It was stupid.” She further adds, “It was a failure. I was filled with rage, but there was nothing I could do. He shouldn’t have done that to me.”

Of the many things that nudged Reggiani to commit the misdeed, the predominant alibi was Mauizio’s extra-marital affair with interior designer Paola Franchi. And him lavishly spending the company’s money on personal expenses.

In 2011, her daughters Alessandra and Allegra appealed for overturning the conviction on the grounds of the medical condition. But that was refused, instead, the imprisonment was reduced to 26 years. Later that year, she attempted suicide but was stopped by the prison guard. A decade later, she was offered parole, but she refused it stating “I’ve never worked in my life, and I’m certainly not going to start now.” Finally, in 2014, she accepted the condition and started working at the Milan Jewellery firm Bozart.

Patrizia Reggiani’s reaction

In March this year, Patrizia unzipped her lips about the film, she shared her discontentment with Agenzia Nationale Stampa Association. She speaks,

“I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,”

Scott Ridley’s House of Gucci

The Academy Award winner Scott Ridley will take up the directorial hat. The movie will be helmed by prominent names in leading roles: Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani), Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci), Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino.

The film will hit the theatres across the US on 24th November and UK on 26th November. Also, after the theatrical release, the movie can be streamed on Paramount+.