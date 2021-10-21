House Of Dragons Will Match The Fate Of GoT Finale

Game of Thrones broke several hearts! The challenge for House of Dragons is not to win hearts but also to mend the broken ones.

The House of Dragons trailer divided the internet into two sides, especially the GOT fanatics. One side believes that the House of Dragons will be fantastic and not repeat the mistakes of the Game of Thrones final season, while the other side believes House of Dragons will equally be a blunder like the Game of Thrones final season.

House of the Dragon is coming. I'm already in even though i was so frustrated with the Finale of GOT.

Looks very interesting. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/D1lRCjZUPA — M U ق E T (@Iam_MUQEET) October 5, 2021

The world doesn’t need GOT centric series

From the first day when the prequel trailer has released the hopes of fans got high. It is obvious that the show does not have to compete with any other HBO series, but Game of Thrones. More importantly, it has to take care that the lessons are learnt from the GOT final season and the fans will love the show as much as they love dragons.

After the Game of Thrones finale didn’t deliver as expected, GOT fans have always been doubtful about a sequel or a prequel of GOT. They will be watching the show in an extremely dilemmatic state and it is obvious that the House of Dragons does not have to match the level of Game of Thrones, but surpass it.

Will Game of Throne's prequel 'House Of The Dragon' be able to rectify the disappointment caused by the finale of GoT? Here is how the fans reacted to the teaser#HouseOfTheDragon https://t.co/vMfYRmarOj — The Silly TV ⁷ (@The_Silly_TV) October 7, 2021

Another aspect that may play a decisive factor in the show being a hit or a flop, is if people still want to see something of the “Game of Thrones” genre. It’s been about time and after the GOT finale crashed, fans do not want to see something Game of Thrones centric.

Maybe GOT fans can trust House of Dragons

The fans and critics hope that House of Dragons would live up to the expectations due to several reasons. The first being the hope that the lessons would have been learnt after the GOT finale and those mistakes wouldn’t be repeated at any cost. Secondly, House of Dragons is a prequel of the Game of Thrones, based around 200 years before GOT, so it will not have strings attached to the GOT finale.

I don't need a prequel series to Game Of Thrones, I need an 8-part documentary on how (or indeed why) the last season was so shit — Gerry McDied 5 years ago on a night just like this (@GerryMcBride) October 5, 2021

The fans have their hopes high as the House of Dragons will have 17 dragons in the show. While GOT ended on one dragon still soaring high, the House of Dragons has confirmed there will be 17 dragons and each dragon will portray its own personality and colour.

If just considering the teaser of the prequel, it has inspired GOT fanatics that they can hope for a good spin-off. The teaser has been viewed over six million times and about 10 per cent of the ratings are negative. Also, the showrunners for House of Dragons are Emmy Award winners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, so the show seems to be in good hands.

It’s a long way to go

The GOT fans are impressed by several out-of-the-box things in the 1 minute and 17 seconds trailer, but then the impact left by the GOT finale is somewhat permanent. No matter how exciting the teaser was still the finale haunts the fans and makes them think twice before trusting any spin-off.

"House Of Dragon" is set premiere in 2022.#HouseOfDragon pic.twitter.com/tQKfzd61DR — Cinema World SL (@Cinema__World) October 9, 2021

Though there is not much information about the show as of now, all we can speculate is from the small teaser. So, once there are more details then probably we can put our money if House of Dragons will be able to pull off what the GOT finale couldn’t and if the GOT fanatics will consider being fascinated by dragons.

House of Dragons will be based on 200 years before the Game of Thrones. It will take us back to Westeros after a long time and show the rise and fall of the kingdom in Westeros. The show casting Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno is scheduled to be released on 1st January 2022.