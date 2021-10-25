House of Dragons’ Set To Transport Fans Back To Winterfell

No matter it’s the Game of Thrones or the House of Dragons, the fight has always been about who gets the Iron Throne. The 1 minute and 17 seconds long House of Dragons teaser is enough to reminisce everything you know about the Targaryens from the Game of Thrones. The teaser shows the series will begin “200 years before the Fall of the Throne” and why that period was called the Dance of Dragons.

The Targareyan supremacy

It is quite obvious, the show will take us back to Westeros and show how the Targaryens claimed supremacy over the world. Talking about Targareyan supremacy, it’s clear that the 17 dragons play a decisive factor. The House of Dragons trailer begins with Daemon Targaryen saying, “Gods. Kings. Fire. And Blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings – dragons did.” Followed by that, Daemon Targaryen is seen standing on the Dragonstone beach with Viserys’ daughter and his niece, Rhaenyra.

The next scene would give you goosebumps when you see a dragon skull in the light of thousands of candles. The skull is probably of one of the greatest Targaryen dragons of all time, Balerion the Black Dread. Balerion was flown by Aegon the Conqueror and was there in the Game of Thrones as well, so it would appear in the series and establish a connection.

Of Kings and Dragons

Furthermore in the next scene in The House of the Dragon trailer throws the limelight on the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower. Being the father of King Viserys I’s second wife, Alicent and the Hand to Jaehaerys I and then Viserys, he must be an integral part of the show and the Dance of Dragons.

When Daemon Targaryen’s narration came to “Kings” the trailer showed King Viseerys on the Iron Throne firmly holding his sword, one of the greatest Valyrian steel swords, Blackfyre. The sword was once wielded by Aegon the Conqueror and will eventually pass to Aegon II.

Then the next scene brings forth the young version of Rhaenyra Targaryen, being played by Milly Alcock. The younger version of both Rhenyra and Alicent indicates that the events would be long before the civil war began and how the rivalry between the two began.

Moreover, the next shot again seems to be on Dragonstone where Daemon and Rhaenyra are standing together and looking somewhere, probably King’s Landing and making strategy for their next move.

Then comes an action-packed scene where two fighters in their armour and weapons are in the middle of combat. Though the faces cannot be seen, we believe the fighters are Daemon Targaryen and Criston Cole. The reason we believe that is from their armour and weapons. While one of the two is in Targaryen armour and wields the sword, Dark Sister and the other hold a morning star.

Next in the trailer comes one of the most important non-Targaryen, Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a the Sea Snake. As the name suggests the Velaryon belong to the house Valyria who are believed to be even richer than the Lannisters too.

Of Dagger & The Throne

The next scene shows Corlys Velaryon walking in the throne room with Viserys’ cousin, his wife Rhaneys Targaryen, their son Laenor, and their daughter Laena. The Dance of Dragons would be incomplete without Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys. Here we get a good look at the new throne that’s much more sinister than the one we are accustomed to.

The trailer brings in a lover of Daemon Targaryen, Lady Mysaria a.k.a Mistress of Whisperers. We can think of her role as the role of Varys – the Master of Whisperers in the Game of Thrones and this is what will make her one of the most out-of-the-box characters in the series and probably she will play a decisive role.

If you've watched new teaser for HBO's House of the Dragon, you can find something interesting there.



The next scene will show you a dagger that Arya Stark used to kill the Night King. In the House of Dragons trailer, that dagger is being held by Alicent Hightower who just enters a room with a pale face and holding that dagger gives a vibe that she is coming from an active crime scene or committing that crime.

Another thing without which the Game of Thrones was incomplete and House of Dragons would be incomplete as well are the tournaments. There is a tournament that is being held in Horn Hill, which is the home of House Tarly, and here the tourney is between Ser Criston Cole and some House Tarly knights.

House Stark

The next scene in the trailer brings forth House Stark of Winterfell, around which the entirety of Game of Thrones revolved. Though they were a central attraction in GOT, here in House of Dragons they will be at the back foot, at least till the pact of Ice and Fire does not unite them with the Targaryens. Furthermore, set pictures show that fans will be taken back to Winterfell.

The final scenes show a fight in King’s Landing, and the faces of the combatants ain’t clear. But, from their outlook, especially their hair, the combat is probably going on between the children of Alicent and Rhaenyra.

The House of Dragon’s trailer final scene shows what the fight has been all about, the Iron Throne. Though the House of Dragons is a prequel to the legendary Game of Thrones, the fight remains to be about the Iron Throne.

Rhaenyra walks towards the Iron Throne, and it is way different than we have seen in the Game of Thrones. The Iron Throne looks a little more legit than the Game of Thrones, it is bigger, spikier, and formidable.