House Of Dargon Is Here To Right The Wrongs Of Game of Thrones

After the House of the Dragon finished filming in February, the GOT fanatics were wondering when the prequel series would hit their screens. Now, HBO has announced that the 10 episode series will debut in August, telling the medieval story of the House Targaryen.

RR Martin said the series will be “terrific”

House of the Dragon finished filming in February. The announcement came out when Martin revealed it in his blog and gave his first reaction to the show. The creator of the GOT universe said that he has seen some rough cuts of the show and it looks “terrific” to him in several aspects.

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, colour timing, score, all the post-production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific.

“Then the storm broke, and the dragons danced.”



House of the Dragon

When Martin took to social media, there was no news about the release of the prequel series. All we knew was what HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline and how they were skeptical about the launch date of the House of the Dragon.

“One of the reasons why we’re trying to be cautious about it is when you’re shooting a show that big during a pandemic, especially with the last round [with] a lot of crew and cast members… you didn’t know who was going to drop out or if we’re going to have to shut down so we just didn’t want to declare a date and then find ourselves shut down.

Further adding, “But I was just trying to make sure that we didn’t come out with a date that we couldn’t meet for something that was out of our control.”

House of the Dragon has a release date now

Now, after waiting for a while HBO has announced that House of the Dragon will release on the 21st of August this year. The show will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood and revolve around the events that took place 200 years before the Game of Thrones.

The story of the show will throw light on the House Targaryen and how it landed in a civil war called the Dance of the Dragons. The series will show how things transformed from Aegon I a.k.a The Conqueror to Aegon III a.k.a The Dragonbane.

It’s time for “Dance of the Dragons”

Most importantly and the biggest selling point of the show are the dragons. The name of the show, House of the Dragon and the name of the civil war, Dance of the Dragons is sheer proof that there are going to be fierce dragons.

In GOT, Daenery Targaryen had three dragons on her side – Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal. And, now when this show is going to be all about Targaryens, there are going to be a lot of them. George Martin had revealed that the show will have 17 dragons with each dragon having their personality and colour.

“Of course, I am looking forward to the Dragons! Obviously, I love the Dragons. We had three of them in Game of Thrones, but now we git 17 like them. And hopefully, they’ll each have their own personalities, they’ll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colors and all of that because the dragons do have personalities in the books, and it’ll be great to see that come alive.”

Game of Thrones prequel series will mend hearts

No matter how many dragons are there in the upcoming prequel series, the show will have a lot to live up to. House of the Dragon has to match the level of Game of Thrones and more importantly they have to make up for the heartbreak that the GOT finale brought.

Taking us back to Westeros, House of the Dragon is in an awkward spot as it has to fill in some big boots along with mending a lot of hearts. Now, when the show is set to release in August several new things can be expected to drop along with some crazy speculations and theories.