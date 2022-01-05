Homelander Can ‘Rip-off’ Superman, Says The Boys’ Showrunner

Homelander will defeat Superman as he has what Kal-El can never have…

We all love to pit our favourite superheroes against each other and the superhero genre keeps feeding more of it. The genre big wigs like MCU and DC has had movies like Captain America: Civil War and Batman V Superman to fulfil that fantasy. And now we have Amazon Prime’s The Boys’ in the mix who are the dark parodies of several DC and Marvel superheroes. So what happens when heroes go against their own parodies i.e, another hero with the same skill set?

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke reveals who would win in a fight between Homelander and Superman. https://t.co/22jObDQKiw pic.twitter.com/o6C3Rajc21 — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) January 2, 2022

The Supes v MCU and DCEU superstars

The Boys based on the comic by the same name is a unique show. The comic is a take on superhero myth and illustrates what happens when superheroes aka Supes are corrupted by their ‘celebrity status’. In a nutshell, The Boys’ Supes are worse than villains. These Supes will make the world believe that Superheroes are just good in movies and otherwise they will just bring chaos to the world.

All the Supes in the Amazon Prime show are a parody of several famous Marvel and DC characters like A-Train resembles The Flash while The Deep is a deviant version of Aquaman. In the second season, there was Eagle – The Archer, who resembled MCU’s Hawkeye. But, the most twisted and gross parody out of all the Supes remains to be Antony Starr’s Homelander who resembles DC’s Superman.

Not even a day passes by when The Boys’ fans do not compete with DC fans to make them realise that Homelander can defeat Superman. The Boys’ fans explain themselves by saying that Homelander has got superpowers similar to the Man of Steel, especially the laser eyes.

With the rapidly increasing popularity of the show, the Homelander vs Superman debate has been at an all-time high. The popularity of The Boys has been continuously increasing since its first season, but the graph grew faster after the second season.

Homelander vs Superman

Now, The Boys showrunner, Eric Kripke has weighed in on the debate with his notion that Homelander will definitely defeat Superman. Eric didn’t just make an announcement about what he believes, but his claim is logical.

“I mean it’s definitely Homelander because Superman has morals and Homelander is like a hardcore sociopath. So, it’s like Homelander has no problem ripping off Superman’s testicles, like zero. And Superman’s gonna be like punching above the belt. So, it’s kind of not a contest.”

Even before Kripe said it, everyone knew deep down that even though Superman has fought against the biggest threats in the universe, still, Homelander would have an upper hand over him because of his “hitting below the belt” superpower.

The harsh reality is Homelander and Superman face off will never be happening, not in any multiverse. The fans can go on and on with their debates and production can come up with new strategies to keep fans all hyped for the upcoming season.

The Boys – Season 3

The Boys season 3 has finished filming and is expected to make its grand arrival in 2022. The new season is expected to continue the violent and thrilling chemistry between the Supes and the Boys.

Most of the old Supes will reprise their role and some new Supes will walk in too. The new cast of the show will include Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk, and Miles Gaston Villanueva as Starlight’s ex-boyfriend, Supersonic.

The fans have their hopes high that this year would be the year of The Boys. The notion that the upcoming season would be better than its previous one like season 2 was better than season 1, takes the expectations with The Boys season 3 even higher.

